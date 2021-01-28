Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market: Overview

Vacuum pump is an equipment of high importance in laboratories for a plethora of sectors such as chemical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical as it is utilized for maintaining pressure and achieving filtration in multiple applications.

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market: Growth Factors

Rapid technological enhancements in terms of laboratory vacuum pumps is a growth factor projected to stimulate the growth of the global laboratory vacuum pumps market during the forecast timeline. Since several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been increasingly utilizing these pumps, the demand for them is expected to shoot up in the next few years. Companies are adopting state-of-the-art technologies for developing enhanced equipment which will smoothly operate during different processes. High quality, enhanced laboratory vacuum pumps have a well-built lubrication system, emit lesser amount of heat, and also create lower noise while operating which leads to a better output coupled with lower energy consumption. These factors will significantly affect the global laboratory vacuum pumps market share in a positive way.

Technological advancements to generate required amount of vacuum with the help of modern pumps in a cost-effective and sealed way is another key growth factor augmenting the global laboratory vacuum pumps market expansion. The leading market players have been continuously developing products that are more advanced than the previous version of that product and attracting a larger customer, which in turn has helped them to gain greater foothold of the market.

Additionally, research institutes, universities, and other organization have been deploying laboratory vacuum pumps due to their high efficiency and reliability. These companies utilize laboratory vacuum pumps for distillation, vacuum filtration, solvent extraction, concentration, and dehydration processes.

The higher costs of these pumps are likely to affect the growth of the market in a negative way. Also, the stringent government rules and regulations, especially in the healthcare industry, and the fluctuating costs of the raw materials will prove to hamper the expansion of the global laboratory vacuum pumps market over the forecast period. However, the market is poised to progress substantially because there has been a substantial surge in the number of applications laboratory vacuum pumps can provide. Dry vacuum pumps are environmental-friendly and are utilized for evaporation, freeze drying, sterilization, and crystallization processes. Moreover, these pumps do not generate waste materials, offer higher performance, and are also low maintenance. Because of such factors that more advanced vacuum pumps have to offer, the demand for them will increase because of the growing preference for eco-friendly products and rising concerns among people regarding the usage of plastic materials.

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market: Segmentation

The global laboratory vacuum pumps market has been differentiated on the basis of type, end-use, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into water based pumps, dry pumps, oil lubricated pumps, and rotary vane pumps. Rotary vane vacuum pumps are estimated to grow faster over the forthcoming times. Rotary vane vacuum pumps are mechanized vacuum pumps that work with the help of a rotary positive displacement. The pumping stricture is comprised of a housing, a vane, and a rotor that is pre-installed eccentrically which moves quickly between an outlet and an inlet.

However, when compared with rotary vane vacuum pumps, dry vacuum pumps require lesser maintenance, and a variable or medium vacuum range. Also, dry vacuum pumps are dry running pumps and oil-less pumps. The aforementioned factors make dry vacuum pumps an attractive commodity in today’s market. Rotary vane vacuum pumps segment will expand more rapidly than dry vacuum pumps, attributable to the ability to operate with lower technicalities and higher levels of displacement capacity.

By end-use, the global laboratory vacuum pumps market has been bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies and research institutes.

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market: Regional Analysis

The laboratory vacuum pumps market of North America is expected to exhibit impressive growth rates over the forecast timeframe, thanks to the surging investments and expenditures towards healthcare coupled with the fast advancements in terms of laboratory vacuum pumps technology. Moreover, the significant rise in the number of research companies is projected to expand the requirement for enhanced laboratory vacuum pumps that are used in the procedure of drug discovery, which in turn will foster market growth in the region.

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market: Competitive Players

The key market players competing in the global laboratory vacuum pumps market comprise of Labconco, IVC PUMPS PVT. LTD., Welch Vacuum – Gardner Denver, KNF Group, Graham Corporation, Toshniwal Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Tuthill Corporation, and Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum GmbH.

Global Laboratory Vacuum Pumps Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



What Reports Provides

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market.

