Laboratory Informatics Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 2.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend – Rise in technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics

The global laboratory informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market for laboratory informatics is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period, owing to emergence of cost-effective solutions for informatics and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems. Furthermore, rising technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics are expected to augment the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Waters Corporation

Important the study on Laboratory Informatics market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Laboratory Informatics industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Laboratory Informatics market

The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory informatics market in terms of component, deployment, solution, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Software



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises Web-hosted



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Electronic Lab Notebooks Laboratory Information Management Systems Scientific Data Management Systems Electronic Data Capture Laboratory Execution Systems Clinical Data Management Systems Enterprise Content Management Chromatography Data Systems



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Contract Research Organizations Environmental Testing Laboratories Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Petrochemical Refineries Others



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Laboratory Informatics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Research Report on the Laboratory Informatics Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Laboratory Informatics market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Laboratory Informatics market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Laboratory Informatics market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Laboratory Informatics market and its key segments?

