Laboratory Filtration Market, Global Industry Analysis 2021-2027, Size, Share and Regional Forecast By Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3M

Global laboratory filtration market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

ALFA LAVAL

AD INSTRUMENTS

Sartorius AG

GVS S.p.A

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

GENERAL ELECTRIC

3M

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC

DrM

Dr. Mueller AG

Danaher

Laboratory Filtration Market Segmentation:

By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Vacuum Filtration, Nano Filtration, Reverse Osmosis)

By Products (Filtration Media, Filtration Assembly, Filtration Accessories)

By Utility (Disposable, Reusable)

By End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers)

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Laboratory Filtration Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Laboratory Filtration Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Laboratory Filtration.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Laboratory Filtration.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Laboratory Filtration by Regions.

Chapter 6: Laboratory Filtration Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Laboratory Filtration Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Laboratory Filtration.

Chapter 9: Laboratory Filtration Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Laboratory Filtration Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Laboratory Filtration Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Laboratory Filtration Market Conclusion.

Global Laboratory Filtration Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration and nano filtration.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into filtration media, filtration assembly and filtration accessories

On the basis of utility, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, contract research organizations and food and beverage companies.

Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Filtration Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in this market are ALFA LAVAL, AD INSTRUMENTS, Sartorius AG, GVS S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3M, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., DrM, Dr. Mueller AG, Danaher, Cantel Medical, Repligen Corporation , Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd. and among others.

Product Launch

In May 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launches new ambr 15 cell culture micro bioreactor system. This product improved design of clone selection as well as media and feed optimization in fed-batch and perfusion mimic conditions. This new system supports Cell & Gene therapy applications, including HEK293 for viral vector production, T-cells, iPSCs and other immune-derived cell lines.

In October 2016, REPLIGEN CORPORATION announced to launch a single-use version of its XCell ATF cell retention system. This new system can reduce implementation costs by as much as 55% compared to its stainless steel equivalent. Due to this development the company has enhanced its portfolio.

In May 2015, Danaher announced that they have acquired Pall Corporation (U.S). Pall Corporation is a leading provider of filtration, separation and purification solutions that remove contaminants or separate substances from a variety of solids, liquids and gases. After this acquisition Pall Corporation provide leading business with significant runway for expansion and strengthens of Danaher life sciences position in the strategically-attractive, high-growth biopharmaceutical market.

Laboratory Filtration Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

