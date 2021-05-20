Laboratory Equipment Services Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027
The global Laboratory Equipment Services market size is expected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increased government funding for research organizations and academic institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ increasing initiatives towards research & development activities are pivotal factors accountable for the global Laboratory Equipment Services market growth. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic ailments worldwide, augmented need for accurate disease diagnosis, growing adoption of safety testing measures across food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government support for biomedical research & development programs are the other vital aspects of the global market growth.
The comprehensive analysis of the Laboratory Equipment Services market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Laboratory Equipment Services market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Laboratory Equipment Services industry.
The Laboratory Equipment Services research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation, Hettich Instruments, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Siemens Healthineers, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Pace Analytical Services, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.
For the purpose of this report, the global Laboratory Equipment Services market has been segmented based on service type, equipment type, service provider, contract type, end-user, and region:
By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Repair & Maintenance
- Validation
- Calibration
- Feedback on Usage
- Others
By Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- General Equipment
- Specialty Equipment
- Analytical Equipment
- Support Equipment
By Service Provider (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- OEMs
- Distributors
- Third-party Service Providers
- Others
By Contract Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Standard Service Contracts
- Customized Service Contracts
By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutions
- Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Laboratory Equipment Services market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Laboratory Equipment Services market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Laboratory Equipment Services industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Laboratory Equipment Services industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Laboratory Equipment Services industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Laboratory Equipment Services market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
