Lab Supplies Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: PerkinElmer, VWR International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, WATERS

Lab Supplies Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Lab Supplies Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin):

Lab supplies are equipments, consumables devices and machines that are utilized in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications of various chemicals, drugs and pharmaceutical therapeutics. These supplies also include safety equipments and apparels so that no side effects are experienced by the individuals conducting the research activities.

Market Drivers

Availability of supplier information and the brand history from verified sources online is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the number of testing organizations, along with growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market growth

Rise in the levels of applications of these equipments in educational & research institutes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of complying with certain regulations associated with the different regions of the world are factors restraining the growth of the market

High costs associated with the manufacturing because of the costs associated with the raw material

Lab Supplies Market Segmentation:

By Equipment

General Equipment

Support Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Analytical Equipment

Others

By End-User

Academic Institutes

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Lab Supplies Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and Lab Supplies Market Share Analysis

Global lab supplies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab supplies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Lab Supplies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lab supplies market are PerkinElmer Inc.; VWR International, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific; WATERS; Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Eppendorf AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Hettich Instruments; John Barron_Reagecon; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Camlab Ltd; Bellco Glass; Eurofins Scientific; Medline Scientific Limited; DWK Life Sciences; VITLAB GmbH; Crystalgen, Inc.; SKS Science Products; Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Elkay Laboratory Products; Pathtech and BRAND GMBH + CO KG.

Influence Highlights Of The Lab Supplies Market Report:

The report throws light on a highly well-formatted segmentation and detailed overview of the global Lab Supplies industry.

As per the study, the global Lab Supplies market is segregated into segments based on the product spectrum, applications, regions, and key manufacturers.

The report encompasses details related to the market share of every product as well as the target returns of the segment.

Lab Supplies report provides historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

The report provides qualitative analysis through various tools including Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE Analysis, and SWOT Analysis

The Lab Supplies market study provides analysis on market size in terms of both consumption volume, production volume, revenue, global trends, import-export, value chain, distributors, pricing, segments trends analysis, etc. for regional as well as global market

The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by type and by application for the period 2021-2027.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, John Barron_Reagecon announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with “Beijing Thorigin”. The agreement has come into place for the distribution and after sales services of Reagecon products which will be supplied from Shanghai office of Reagecon. The recently expanded products portfolios which will be distributed to an expanded geographical area are aimed at life sciences applications, environmental and geology applications.

In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of EAG Laboratories. The acquisition was agreed at an approximate USD 780 million, this acquisition will expand the capabilities of Eurofins specifically in the materials and engineering sciences.

