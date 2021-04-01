Lab-Grown Diamonds Market is Expected to Cross USD 27.9 Billion By 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Lab-Grown Diamonds market is estimated to have reached USD 17.8 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Surging demand regarding lab-grown diamonds in industrial usage will help the market of synthetic diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds are generally used in PC chip creation, machine production, construction, mining activities, (for example, boring for minerals), stone cleaning and cutting, gem exploration, medical procedure, experimental physics,0020space science, and electronics. Lab-grown diamonds are additionally known for the utilization in oil and gas drills. Lab-grown diamonds-based items are being utilized in household and industrial water treatment as well.

Growing demand from the fashion industry would also accelerate the market growth

Diamonds make a fashion statement beyond level. Diamonds are used in the fashion industry as a diamond is considered as the symbol of luxury & elegance in some countries such as India. Even diamonds are used for engagements, weddings, and anniversaries. Fine fashionable diamond jewelry is a wonderful choice, and diamonds come in a variety of shapes, sizes, cuts, and colors. But because diamonds are so often associated with the romance and symbolism of lives joined forever. Thus, popularity & cost-effectiveness are fueling the growth of the lab-grown diamond market. The growing fashion consciousness among teens and cost-effective fashionable jewelry are likely to boost the overall market in the coming years.

Growth Drivers

Rapid growth of the construction and automotive sectors

The rapid growth of the construction & automotive sectors is the major factor in boosting the market. In the construction industry, lab-grown diamond is used for drilling, cutting, grinding & polishing purposes. Increasing urbanization is driving the growth of the construction industry as the government is focusing on infrastructure development, such as transportation, water supply, telecommunication & energy networks. Hence, the rising construction activities, especially in the Asia Pacific, such as ‘Smart City Mission’ and ‘Housing for All’, are likely to fuel the product demand over the forecast period. In the union budget of 2021-19, the Indian government allocated USD 92.2 billion to push the infrastructure sector, which in turn would assist to boost the overall market development.

Cost advantages of lab-grown diamonds are boosting the market

The market is driven by the cost advantage of lab-grown diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds are inexpensive as compared to natural diamonds. All the physical and chemical properties of a lab-grown diamond are almost the same in comparison with natural diamonds. Also, one cannot differentiate a lab-grown diamond from a natural diamond by sight, touch, or any other physical means. Moreover, synthetic diamonds are free from any kind of unethical mining issues that are usually associated with mined diamonds. Hence, all of the aforementioned factors are boosting the growth of the market.

Recent Development

In 2020, De Beers Group has planned to open a facility in Oregon with a goal to produce 500,000 synthetic carats a year by the end of 2021.

In December 2018, Heyaru Engineering announced that the company has invested USD 31.5 million in a company that would make synthetic diamonds in Lommel. The company also planned to expand its site in Lommel over the next five to ten years to make it the largest ‘diamond factory’ in Europe.

In September 2017, several companies had begun offering synthetic or man-made diamond options, including Brilliant Earth, Clean Origin, and Vrai.

Competitive landscape

Key players for global lab-grown diamonds market includes: Applied Diamond Inc., Element Six (E6), New Diamond Technology, LLC, Sandvik AB, HEYARU GROUP, ILJIN co., ltd., Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co., Ltd., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind., Pure Grown Diamonds, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. & SWAROVSKI.

The market is highly competitive as top companies are focusing on the production of synthetic diamonds. They are working on the improvement of production capacity and R&D activities for the manufacturing of lab-grown products.

Scope of the Report

By Manufacturing Process

High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

By Application

Construction and Mining

Jewelry

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

