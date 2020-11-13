Lab Automation Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues By 2020 – 2026 | Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer

The research and analysis conducted in Lab Automation report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Lab Automation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Lab Automation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Beckman Coulter Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Agilent Technologies Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company., Abbott, Aurora Biomed , BD, BioTek Instruments, , Brooks Automation Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, LabWare, among others

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019, the Labstep announced that they are bringing Internet of Things to lab researchers. This will help to record the data automatically which can be used for further analysis

In May 2019, Beckman Coulter a global leader in clinical diagnostics has achieved European CE Mark and China Food and Drug Administration approval for the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution. The DxA 5000 will help to significantly improve laboratory efficiency.

Market Definition: Global Lab Automation Market

Lab automation is the process in which specimen processing equipment is used in order to perform clinical research. Lab automation process is carried out to develop new technology, increase productivity and reduce the time cycles.

Market Drivers

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

Market Restraint

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Lab Automation Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Lab Automation Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Lab Automation Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Lab Automation.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Lab Automation.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Lab Automation by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Lab Automation Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Lab Automation Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Lab Automation.

Chapter 9: Lab Automation Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

