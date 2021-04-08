Lab Automation Market Emergence Of Advanced Technologies And Global Industry Analysis 2027 | ecan Trading AG, Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies

Lab Automation Market report incorporates noteworthy information, present market patterns, climate, mechanical development, impending advancements and the specialized advancement in the connected business. The report covers vital profiling of central members on the lookout, exhaustively investigating their center capabilities, and drawing a serious scene for the market. To acquire such winning business sector report, cautious difficult work of gifted forecasters, knowledgeable investigators and educated specialists has been used. Worldwide Lab Automation Market report additionally leads the precise, objective, and thorough investigation of the realities identified with any subject in the field of promoting.

Global Lab Automation Market, By Product (Automated Workstations, Microplate Readers, Automated ELISA Systems, Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Microbiology, Other Applications), End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Forensic Laboratories, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Food & Beverage Industry), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The lab automation market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on lab automation market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The improving healthcare infrastructure is escalating the growth of lab automation market.

The major players covered in the lab automation market report are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company, Abbott, Aurora Biomed Inc, BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc, Brooks Automation, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, Inc, LabWare among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Lab Automation Market Scope and Market Size

The lab automation market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the lab automation market is segmented into automated workstations, microplate readers, automated ELISA systems and automated nucleic acid purification systems. Automated workstations are further segmented into automated integrated workstations, pipetting systems, reagent dispensers and microplate washers. Microplate readers are further segmented into multi-mode microplate readers and single-mode microplate readers. Multi-mode microplate readers are sub-segmented into filter-based, monochromator-based and hybrid. Single-mode microplate readers are sub-segmented into fluorescence, absorbance and luminescence. Automated nucleic acid purification systems are further segmented into off-the-shelf automated workcells, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and software. Off-the-shelf automated workcells are sub-segmented into pre-analytical automation, post-analytical automation and total lab automation. Robotic systems are sub-segmented into robotic arms and track robots. Software is sub-segmented into LIMS, ELN, LES, SDMS and Other.

On the basis of application, the lab automation market is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology and other applications. Drug discovery is further segmented into ADME screening, high-throughput screening, compound management, compound weighing & dissolution and other drug discovery applications. Diagnostics are further segmented into pre-analytics/sample preparation, sample distribution, splitting and archiving and EIA.

On the basis of end user, the lab automation market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutes, forensic laboratories, environmental testing laboratories and food & beverage industry.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The lab automation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for lab automation market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the lab automation market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

Competitive Landscape and Lab Automation Market Share Analysis

The lab automation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to lab automation market.

