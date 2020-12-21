Lab Automation Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, bioMerieux SA

Lab automation or Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to develop, research and optimize technologies in the clinical laboratory. The application of this technology in laboratories helps to achieve higher levels of performance in less time. Laboratory automation aids increasing productivity, reducing lab process cycle times, elevating experimental data quality and enabling easy experimentation. Moreover, the system includes development of the laboratory information (management) systems (LIS/LIMS) and improvement of pre- and post-analytic automation. The application of this technology in laboratories is to achieve higher levels of performance and eliminates human errors.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the Lab Automation Market.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Lab Automation Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global lab automation market is segmented on the basis of equipment, software, application and end user. Based on equipment, the market is segmented as automated workstations, microplate readers, robotic systems, off-the-shelf automated workcells, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS) and others. On the basis of software, the global lab automation market is segmented into laboratory execution systems (LES), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) and scientific data management systems (SDMS). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, proteomics solutions, genomics solutions, microbiology solutions and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and research & academic institutes.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Lab Automation industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Lab Automation. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Lab Automation, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Lab Automation.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Lab Automation for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Lab Automation and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Lab Automation cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

Continued..

