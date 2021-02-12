Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Size, Status and Growth Outlook Till 2025

The Global Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Lab Automation in Bioanalysis industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Lab Automation in Bioanalysis market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The lab automation in bioanalysis market was valued at USD 5.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Hamilton Company, Hudson Robotics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation

Recent Developments:

– May 2019 – Beckman Coulter, announced latest addition to its automation portfolio, the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution has achieved European CE Mark and China Food and Drug Administration approval. In the healthcare environment, laboratories are highly focused on enhancing patient care by driving faster turnaround time, delivering quality results and improving laboratory operations. The DxA 5000 helps laboratories meet these challenges through a collection of patented innovations that deliver rapid and consistent turnaround time, provide a new level of comprehensive pre-analytical sample quality detection, and reduce the number of manual processing steps to significantly improve laboratory efficiency.

– September 2018 – Tecan successfully completes the acquisition of NuGEN Technologies.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

