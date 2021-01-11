Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020-2025

The Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Key Market Trends:

North America Hold Major Market Share

– North America has been a pioneer in clinical research for years. This region is home to some of the major pharmaceutical companies, like Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, J&J, and Novartis. The region has the highest concentration of contract research organizations (CROs). Some of the major CROs in this region are Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, IQVIA, Syneos Health, and Parexel International Corp.

– Owing to the presence of all the major players in the industry and stringent FDA regulations, the market is very competitive in this region. To gain an advantage over competitors, the companies in this region adopted robotics and automation in labs.

– The inclusion of robotics and automation has been a major factor aiding the transformation of the clinical research industry, owing to which, a total of 339,723 studies with locations in all 50 states and 213 countries were registered in the United States, as of May 2020, as per ClinicalTrials.gov. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the FDA approvals received in the past few years, owing to automation.

– Moreover, the automation solution providers in the region are on a continuous innovation spree, to integrate a maximum number of clinical equipment. Beckman Coulter, back in October 2019, received 510 (k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its DXA 5000 lab automation system. The solution offers highly consistent turnaround time to physicians using the solution by deploying intelligent routing algorithms to generate an automated patient-centric workflow in the laboratory.

– Similarily, Microbiological labs in the region seek technologically innovative solutions to cope with large numbers of samples and limited personnel resources. Some of the major manufacturers, such as BD Kiestra and Copan Diagnostics Inc., are commercializing partial or complete lab automation systems for bacteriology in the United States.

Regional Analysis for Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

