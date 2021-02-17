Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics Market Research Demand and Growth Analysis 2021 to 2027

Global Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics from 2021 till 2027.

The lab automation for in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at USD 4,569.32 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,684.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.64% during the period of 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics Market: Cognex Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Investment Analysis and others.

Key Market Trends:

– Technological innovations have improved the productivity of clinical labs. With the increasing reliance on technology-based systems and the drastic growth of internet-driven processes, the need for automation is increasing. Digital transformation, i.e., connecting devices to the internet, ensures remote monitoring, alerts, remote control, and notifications for everything, ranging from temperature to threats.

– As manual systems always expose the process to the risk of errors, the implementation of IoT systems helps in collecting the data digitally and accurately, which has been proven to reduce the time by 60%.



Competitive Landscape:

– April 2020- Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the world, Roche Diagnostics has initiated a clinical trial of medicine Actemra or RoActemra to explore its potential use in the treatment of severe COVID-19 pneumonia patients. Roche Diagnostics has received a green signal from the central government to carry out the COVID-19 test in India. The company is expanding both in terms of diagnostics and medicine, by adapting to the market demands.

– March 2020- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software, which is designed to provide greater automation and better workflow support to help customers achieve significant productivity gains of up to 33%. It can be easily integrated into company systems and seamlessly scaled from workstation to global enterprise deployment, ensuring continuity throughout the business.

Influence of the Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Lab Automation For In-vitro Diagnostics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

