L-Ergothioneine Market Witnessing Massive Demand From Cosmetic And Personal Care Industry Due To Skincare Benefits

Global L-ergothioneine Market Overview

L-ergothioneine is a good source of amino acid, which contains a high amount of sulfur mainly found in cyanobacteria, actinobacteria, and fungi. L-ergothioneine is also found in red and black beans, mushrooms, garlic, oat bran, liver, kidney and crabs. L-ergothioneine is also found in human skin, eye lens, erythrocytes and semen.

The l-ergothioneine market is expected to witness a huge demand in the forecast period due to its health benefits. L-ergothioneine is useful in the prevention of cataracts, liver damage, Alzheimer’s, heart attacks and diabetes. L-ergothioneine also prevents skin aging, wrinkles and sun damage (damage caused by UV rays exposure).

The health and skin benefits of l-ergothioneine will generate massive demand for l-ergothioneine in Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, and Food Industry. Rising demand for l-ergothioneine from the above industries will drive the growth of l-ergothioneine market at a significant scale registering high CAGR in the forecast period.

Global L-ergothioneine Market Dynamics

Increasing demand from Cosmetics Industry

L-ergothioneine is witnessing massive demand from cosmetic and personal care industry due to its skincare benefits. Skincare segment is the dominating player of the cosmetic industry having considerable market share in the overall cosmetic market. The increasing demand for l-ergothioneine from the skincare sector will boost the demand for l-ergothioneine providing huge expansion scope for the l-ergothioneine market.

Increasing demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

L-ergothioneine consists of various characteristics, which help in the treatment of multiple health issues and diseases such as cataracts, liver damage, Alzheimer’s disease, heart attacks and diabetes. These characteristics of l-ergothioneine have garnered the focus of pharmaceutical industry towards l-ergothioneine. This will boost the market demand for l-ergothioneine hence, benefiting the growth of the l-ergothioneine market.

Growing Health & Wellness Trend

Consumers are actively adopting healthy eating practices to augment their well-being, such as using products which are high on protein and amino-acids for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. L-ergothioneine has high amino-acid content which is good for overall health.

L-ergothioneine is present in various foods, such as red and black beans, mushrooms, garlic, oat bran, liver, kidney, and crabs, etc. and is also available in supplement format whose demand is rising in the consumer base. This will drive the market demand for l-ergothioneine and increase the consumer base for l-ergothioneine market.

Approval from the European Union

European Union has recently provided the Novel Foods status to l-ergothioneine for its use as an ingredient in various Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical’s and Personal care products. Such approvals give the product enough credibility in the market and enhances its market reach. This will drive the demand for l-ergothioneine in the forecast period.

Global L-ergothioneine Market Key Trends

The global l-ergothioneine market is expected to witness a huge rise in the demand due to its health benefiting factors. Recent approval from the EU for the use of l-ergothioneine along with rising consumer awareness about l-ergothioneine will provide a significant boost to the growth of l-ergothioneine market in the forecast period.

Global L-ergothioneine Market Segmentation

The global L-ergothioneine market can be segmented on the basis of end user as:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other End-User industries

The global L-ergothioneine market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Oceania

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global L-ergothioneine Market Regional Overview

The Global L-ergothioneine Market is dominated by Europe followed by America. Europe is expected to dominate the global L-ergothioneine market due to EU’s approval on the use of L-ergothioneine. America, on the other hand, is the vital contributor to the growth of global l-ergothioneine market because of its skincare demand and medical infrastructure.

MEA and APAC region will also be an essential contributor to the growth of l-ergothioneine owing to its increasing skin care demand resulting out of UV radiation and improving medical infrastructure.

Global L-ergothioneine Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global L-ergothioneine market are:

Blue California

Oxis International

Sigma-Aldrich

BOC Sciences

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Jiangyin Healthway International Trade Co., Ltd

Tetrahedron

Mironova Labs, Inc.

Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc.

Other prominent players

