L-Citrulline Market: Segments, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2020 – 2027| Global Leading Profiles- KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD., Merck KGaA, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Newseed Chemical Co

Global L-Citrulline Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.64 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 48.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of l-citrulline and rising levels of adoption of the product.

Few of the major competitors currently working in l-citrulline market are KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD., Merck KGaA, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Newseed Chemical Co. Limited, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.Ltd., MH2 BIOCHEMICAL, Alfa Aesar, abcr GmbH, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, DingKang Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and CJ CheilJedang Corp.

By Application Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Agricultural/Animal Feed Others

By Type Powder Crystal By Classification Food Grade Medical Grade



Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

