Kylie Jenner Net Worth – Find the Total Fortune of the Second Richest Kardashian Here!!

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous and influential young women in the world. She is the daughter of Kris Jenner, who is famous for being the mother of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Kylie is also a successful entrepreneur, with her business ventures including Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Fragrance, and Kourtney Kolor cosmetics. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie Jenner net worth is estimated to be around $700 million.

Despite being the youngest sister of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie is one of the most successful women in her family and around the world, which has allowed her to attain a net worth, which is absolutely difficult to match. Curious to know more about the second richest Kardashian? Keep scrolling the page and find more about Kylie Jenner net worth, biography, profession, and personal life here.

Kylie Jenner Early Life

Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles. Her parents are Kris Jenner and former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner. At the age of one, she and her sister Kendall were put into the entertainment industry by their mother. Kris started a modeling agency that made Kylie and Kendall household names.

Kylie’s older sister is model Kendall Jenner and her half-siblings include Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, and Brody Jenner.

In 2007, Jenner appeared on the cover of “Rolling Stone” magazine and her career took off. In 2009, she made her reality show debut on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. The show became a hit and has been aired for nine seasons to date. Jenner has become one of the most successful reality stars in the world.

What about Kylie’s Professional Life?

Kylie Jenner is an American model and entrepreneur. She is the founder and head of Kylie Cosmetics, a cosmetics company that was started in 2015. She created her first product, a line of lipstick, and the “Kylie Lip Kit” was an instant success, which further motivated her for more such products.

Jenner has also been involved in television, acting, modeling, and music. Her wealth comes from her Kylie Cosmetics company, her acting career, her modeling career, her endorsement deals, and her music career.

Kylie started modeling at an early age and appeared in campaigns for companies such as Max Azria, Lululemon Athletica, and Skechers USA. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the TV series “Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami”. In 2017 she starred in the movie “Logan”.

Her modeling career took off with the Sears clothing line “Crush Your Style”. She has also been featured in various photo shoots for publications like OK! Magazine and Teen Vogue. Kylie also appeared in People magazine’s beautiful people article with her big sister in 2010. In 2014, Kylie launched a line of handbags for Steve Madden and she became the brand ambassador for skincare company Nip + Fab, in March 2015.

Is Kylie Jenner Married?

Well, not yet. But she dated several famous personalities, according to various reports. She had previously been in a relationship with Tyga between 2014 and 2017.

Kylie then started dating rapper Travis Scott in 2017 and the couple welcomed a daughter in February 2018. However, Kylie and Travis started living apart in mid-2019.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth

It is estimated that Kylie Jenner net worth is around $700 million, as of 2022. She earns around somewhere between $40 and $100 from her various endeavors. The vast majority of her weather comes from a cosmetic company.

It is also reported that Kylie sold 51% of her company Coty Inc. for $600 million. Owing to her whopping net worth, she is acclaimed as the second-richest Kardashian/ Jenner behind her older sister Kim Kardashian, whose net worth is $900 million, as of now.

Forbes once proclaimed Kylie as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world; however, in 2020, the magazine retracted its previous statements about this American model and entrepreneur.

Kylie Jenner Real Estate

Since Kylie is one of the richest women in the world, she owns a number of homes and villas across the United States. Her current residence is located in Hidden Hills, California, which she bought for $12 million in 2016. This Cape Code-style mansion has eight-bedroom and 11-bathroom.

In addition to this, She has paid $15 million for a vacant lot in Hidden Hills, California, and $36.5 for a mansion in Holmby Hills, California.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about Kylie Jenner net worth. We how now you are fully aware of the fortune of the second-richest Kardashian. Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful and well-known celebrities in the world. She started her career as a model and then became famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian.

Kylie has since branched out into various other fields, from fashion to cosmetics. Her latest venture is opening up a line of lip products called Koko Kylie that are purported to be “the best lipsticks in the world”.

