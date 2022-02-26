Kyle Richard Net Worth 2022, Income, Wiki, Biography, and Career Details

Curious to know about Kyle Richard net worth? Continue scrolling the page and dig deep into her worth, acting career, and personal life.

Kyle Richards is an actress, businesswoman, and TV personality. Although she began her acting career in 1974, she gets best recognized for her roles on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

Richards got her start in show business when she was a child. In 1974, she appeared in 18 episodes of “Little House on the Prairie.” Richards’ older sister Kim had already appeared in an episode of the show before landing the role of Alicia Sanderson Edwards.

Date of Birth January 11, 1969 Place of Birth Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Height 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession Actress, TV Personality Nationality American Spouse Mauricio Umansky (m. 1996), Guraish Aldjufrie (m. 1988–1992) Children Alexia Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Portia Umansky Parents Kathleen Mary Richards (née Dugan), Kenneth Edwin Richards Siblings Kim Richards (sister), Kathy Hilton (half-sister), Paris Hilton (niece), Nicky Hilton (niece) Nicknames Kyle Egan Richards Facebook http://www.facebook.com/KyleRichardsOfficial Twitter http://www.twitter.com/kylerichards Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kylerichards18/?hl=en IMDB http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0724201 Allmusic www.allmusic.com/artist/kyle-Richards-mn0001468808 TV Shows “Little House on the Prairie” (1975-1982), “The Car” (1977), “Eaten Alive” (1977), “Halloween” (1978), “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010- present), “The New Celebrity Apprentice: The Celebrity Apprentice 8” (2017), “National Lampoon`s Pledge This!”, “The Simpl…

Kyle Richards’s net worth

Kyle Richards is a reality television star and actress from the United States with a net worth of $100 million. Mauricio Umansky, a well-known real estate executive, is Kyle’s husband. Every year, Mauricio sells more than $150 million in real estate, which in turn, adds to her worth.

She has earned a considerable wealth of her entertainment career, as well as the money she has gained in fashion and via her various business activities. Mauricio Umansky, her spouse, is believed to be worth $40 million, giving them a combined net worth of $90 million.

Richards retained the title of wealthiest cast member until the arrival of her sister.

As far as Kylie Richard net worth is concerned, she is a successful entrepreneur who owns many clothing brands, including NYFW, performing. Since joining RHOBH, Richards’ net worth has skyrocketed. Her business ventures and acting profession have amassed a substantial net worth. Several media combine Richards’ and her husband’s wealth, although Richards’ net worth is millions.

Awards & Recognitions

Kyle Richards’ performance in The Watcher in the Woods earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films in 1982. She was also nominated for the Young Artist Award three times.

Kyle Richards’ Career in Film and Television

Richards made her film debut in 1977’s thriller ‘The Car,’ she co-starred with her sisters. A year later, she got cast in the film ‘Eaten Alive.’ Richards featured in several television shows in the late 1970s, including ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Flying High,’ ‘Time Express,’ ‘Vega$,’ and ‘Carter Country.’

Richards rose to notoriety after co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis in the 1978 horror film “Halloween” with Lindsey Wallace. At this point, her name has become synonymous with the horror film genre. Her next performance in a horror film was in ‘The Watcher in the Woods,’ a supernatural thriller released in 1980. Richards also starred in the 1989 horror-thriller Curfew as the lead.’

Philanthropy

The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles has honored philanthropist Kyle Richards and her husband as top supporters. The couple contributed over $100,000 to the medical center throughout their lives. Kyle Richards donated her New Celebrity Apprentice earnings ($25,000) to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. She also held a fundraising event for the hospital during one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes.

A Bit About Kyle’s Property

Kyle and Mauricio bought a house in the Bel-Air section of Los Angeles for $3 million in 2011. That is the house where “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was filmed most frequently. The house got initially put on the market in 2017. They agreed to a $6.5 million offer in January 2022.

In October 2017, Kyle and Mauricio bought a home in Encino, California, for $8.2 million. They also own a $2.35 million home in La Quinta, California.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about Kyle Richard net worth!! Kyle Egan Richards is an American actress and television reality show star born in Hollywood, California, on January 11, 1969. She is most known for her performances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a reality television show she has been a part of since 2010.

