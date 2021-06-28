Kuwait Perfume Market Outlook 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kuwait Perfume Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The Kuwait perfume market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during forecast period (2021-2026). Kuwait is the second richest GCC country and one of the leading markets for personal care and cosmetic products. Similar to other Arabic countries, both men and women in Kuwait approach fragrances as a ritual and layer on multiple products for a unique blend. These blends consist of both traditional oils and attars as well as western perfumes. On account of this, both regional and global perfume manufacturers are trying to expand their businesses in Kuwait. However, as the region has limited flora, the raw materials used in different fragrances are imported from Europe to meet the demand.

Kuwait Perfume Market Trends:

Kuwait represents one of the fastest growing markets for premium products, such as perfumes, since its inhabitants enjoy a very high per capita income. In addition, a significant rise in the number of tourists as well as the construction of new malls in the region have created growth opportunities for both the international and regional perfume brands. Apart from this, the manufacturers are increasing their media presence in the country in order to attract younger consumers. Moreover, the leading perfume brands in the region are focusing on developing unique and personalized fragrances that are highly preferred by the Kuwaitis. In addition, they are coming up with innovative packaging formats with designer perfume bottles so as to provide a luxury experience to their consumers.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Products:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Based on product type, the Kuwait perfume market has been segmented into premium and mass products. Premium products incorporate upscale perfume brands which are not easily accessible and affordable. On the other hand, mass products are easily available as they can be purchased from the local markets, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc.

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

On the basis of gender, the market has been categorized into male, female and unisex perfumes. Male perfumes mostly encompass woody-musk fragrance notes, whereas perfumes designed for women primarily contain floral/fruity undertones.

Breakup by Perfume Type:

Arabic

French

Others

The market has been segregated on the basis of perfume type into Arabic, French and others. Presently, Arabic perfumes represent the most popular segment, holding the majority of the market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with details about key manufacturers operating in the industry.

