Kurt Biedenkopf is dead – politics pays tribute to character | free press

Berlin/Dresden (dpa) – Mourning late former Saxon Prime Minister Kurt Biedenkopf: Politicians across Germany have recognized Biedenkopf as a formative political figure.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized the great merits of bringing East and West together. “Her husband was an important integration figure, a symbol of inner unity,” says a letter of condolence to widow Ingrid Biedenkopf. “As a modernizer, he has strengthened the CDU People’s Party and Germany’s reform capacity.” For him, the name Kurt Biedenkopf will always be associated with the political awakening in East Germany after the peaceful revolution, Steinmeier wrote.

Saxony plans an act of mourning

Biedenkopf passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 91. He and his family fell asleep peacefully, the State Chancellery in Dresden announced on Friday on behalf of the family. The funeral should take place in the immediate family circle. Saxony wants to organize a mourning ceremony in consultation with the family.

“He was an exceptional politician, a statesman and a father of the country in the best sense of the word,” Chancellor Armin Laschet said. As the first Prime Minister of Saxony, Biedenkopf was a “motor of German unity”. He has turned the country into a thriving landscape and a high-tech location. As secretary general of the CDU, Biedenkopf modernized the party in the 1970s. «He was the architect of the modern CDU and a programmatic pacesetter».

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) paid tribute to the politician, also known as “King Kurt”, as a great German personality of the 20th century. “A great Saxon has died.” Under the auspices of Biedenkopf, the Saxon administration was rebuilt and universities and science were fundamentally reformed. Kretschmer also recalled the commitment to business establishment and important decisions for infrastructure, culture and art. Kretschmer described Biedenkopf as a “gifted speaker and explainer of the world situation.” “We have all lost a wonderful person.”

Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) praised Biedenkopf on Twitter for his clear delineation of the AfD and thanked him for several discussions. “Kurt Biedenkopf was an extraordinary person. Shaping in East & West,” Ramelow wrote. FDP federal head Christian Lindner spoke of Biedenkopf as a “thought leader and visionary” across party lines. According to Lindner, he was an independent character.

Turn his chance at a comeback

Biedenkopf was born on January 28, 1930 in Ludwigshafen. In 1973, the law professor became general secretary of the CDU at the suggestion of the then party leader Helmut Kohl. He later became Kohl’s rival. In the eighties he only made his name with the CDU North Rhine-Westphalia, by the end of the decade Biedenkopf’s political career was almost over. But the turning point in the GDR opened the chance for a comeback for him.

CDU politician Lothar Späth persuaded him to go east and run for the office of prime minister in Saxony. Biedenkopf later gave the reason that he wanted to serve the country along with his wife Ingrid. Saxony experienced a start-up period under his leadership in the 1990s. He won an absolute majority three times in state elections for the Union in the Free State. The Saxons called him “King Kurt”. He was Prime Minister of Saxony from 1990 to 2002.

However, the end of Biedenkopf’s tenure was less laudable. Things like discount purchases at the Ikea furniture store accelerated his business. The conflict about his successor had already broken out openly beforehand. Ultimately, Biedenkopf was defeated in an internal power struggle by his former finance minister, Georg Milbradt. In April 2002, Biedenkopf left office at the age of 72. Nevertheless, he remained present in the Saxon CDU – especially when things were not going well in the party. Later he worked again as a lawyer and published. He also remained involved in politics – for example as ombudsman for Hartz IV complaints.