Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 release date in Spring 2023

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 will come out in mid-2023 simply as Anime Geek predicted! Pic credit score: Studio EMT Squared

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 launch is reportedly in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.

The anime was initially confirmed to be in manufacturing on December 23, 2020. The second season will reportedly be titled Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Panchi!

The second season may have Yuna, Fina, and her pals constructing tunnels and eating places, exploring deep mines, and attending politically explosive birthday events.

The day the primary season ended, the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 manufacturing choice was introduced. Apart from confirming the second season, additionally they launched commemorative paintings to have a good time the renewal.

“The second manufacturing is set!” tweeted Maki Kawaase, the Japanese voice actress for Yuna. “I used to be stunned and completely happy to listen to the opposite day. Please stay up for it …!”

“The ultimate episode is over and I’ve no time to really feel lonely … [! !! !! Second production decision! !! !! ] Oh! I’m actually completely happy! !!” tweeted Azumi Waki, the voice of Fina. “You may see cute cute Fina once more!”

“The second season of TV animation was additionally introduced!” tweeted Rina Hidaka, the voice of Woman Noa (Noire). “I did it! I’ll do my greatest as chairman.”

This anime announcement proves that streaming income is extra necessary than Blu-Ray/DVD field set gross sales. When the primary quantity of the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Blu-Ray/DVD launched in Japan in late January 2021, the discs solely offered 1,810 copies of their first week.

The anime is being produced by Japanese animation studio EMT Squared, which might be greatest recognized for the Wet Cocoa collection, the Murderer’s Satisfaction anime, and the anime The Grasp of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar.

For the primary season, the undertaking was helmed by director Yuu Nobuta (Excessive Faculty Fleet) and collection director Hisashi Ishii (Wet Cocoa and episode director for Naruto: Shippuden).

Artist Yuki Nakano was the character designer. Composer Shigeo Komori wrote the music.

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 OP (opening) theme track music and ED (ending) haven’t but been introduced.

For the primary season, the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear OP was “Itsuka no Kioku” as carried out by Azumi Waki, whereas the ED was “You Know What (Ano ne)” as carried out by Maki Kawase (Japanese voice actress for Yuna). A particular ending theme track “Ano ne. -loved ones ver.-” for Episode 12 was sung by Maki Kawase and Azumi Waki.

The finale, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Episode 12, launched on December 23, 2020.

The paintings for the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 anime announcement was drawn by the character designer. Pic credit score: Yuki Nakano

This text supplies every thing that’s recognized about Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Panchi!) and all associated information. As such, this text will likely be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Panchi! launch date in April 2023

As of the final replace, EMT Squared, Kadokawa, or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the precise Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 launch date. Nevertheless, the manufacturing of a Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear sequel has been introduced.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed, this text will likely be up to date with the related data.

Within the meantime, it’s doable to invest about when the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 premiere date will happen sooner or later.

On November 1, 2022, anime information leaker Sugoi LITE leaked the teaser visible for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Panchi! along with offering the printed timeframe. Nevertheless it’s superb that the anime collection ever reached this level.

This bear was swimming in opposition to the stream since, at first, the anime was a run-of-the-mill isekai energy fantasy, albeit with a feminine OP protagonist. The bear swimsuit and its bear-themed powers are a reoccurring visible gag that’s cute however not too humorous. Thankfully, just like the BOFURI anime, Yuna is lovable, and it’s her sarcastic character that carries the present ahead.

Critiques had been initially decrease on MyAnimeList, and it appears to have middling reputation on FUNimation Now. With the BOFURI Season 2 anime confirmed, now Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear will take pleasure in the identical success.

Apart from the Wet Cocoa anime collection, Studio EMT Squared is just not recognized for creating second seasons, making Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 one other exception.

Anime productions are scheduled years upfront. For the reason that second season was introduced throughout the finale, Anime Geek efficiently predicted that we might be watching Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 in mid-to-late 2023, however it seems we’ll be getting extra Bear Time in April 2023.

FUNimation’s Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear English dub

A FUNimation Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear English dub for the primary season started releasing on January 20, 2021. Right here is the English dubbed solid:

Marissa Lenti as Yuna

Xanthe Huynh as Fina

Mallorie Rodak as Helen

Steph Garrett as Kai

Lindsay Seidel as Kumakyu, Kumayuru

Justin Duncan as Lanz

Jamal Sterling as Ralock

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime was initially streaming with simply English subtitles on FUNimation Now, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

A Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 English dub hasn’t been confirmed but.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear manga/mild novel collection in comparison with the anime

The anime relies on the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear mild novel e book collection by creator Kumanano and illustrator 029. The story started as a free internet novel on the Let’s Change into a Novelist web site, however then Shufu to Seikatsu Sha acquired the rights and started adapting it into mild novels beginning in Could 2015.

As of October 7, 2022, the sunshine novels had been as much as Quantity 19 already. Traditionally, a brand new e book releases each winter/spring, summer season, and fall.

Nevertheless, that schedule is just not set in stone. For instance, the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Quantity 17 launch date was initially scheduled for February 5, 2021, however was delayed till March 26, 2021, after which delayed a second time till April 16, 2021.

By late April 2021, the collection reputation had reached the purpose that the sunshine novels and manga had 2 million copies in circulation. By September 2022, the collection had 2.6 million copies in circulation.

A Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear manga adaptation by artist Sergei started in March 2018. As of June 7, 2022, it was as much as Quantity 8.

Seven Seas Leisure has been publishing the official English translation in North America. The English manga was as much as Quantity 7 by July 11, 2023.

The English mild novels will likely be as much as the digital Quantity 13 by February 28, 2023.

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 anime will choose up the story once more with mild novel Quantity 5. Pic credit score: 029

When mild novels are tailored into anime, it’s widespread for content material to be condensed and rearranged. Among the reorderings made sense as a result of associated character occasions unfold over a number of chapters had been pulled collectively.

One instance is how Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Episode 6 mixed manga Chapter 22 (the wedding proposal) and numerous mild novel facet tales (bear bathtub, hairdryer, and pudding chapters) with anime unique content material (the snow crystal flower).

Whereas the episode was cute, it modified the motivation for why Gentz proposed.

In manga Chapter 22, after therapeutic Fina’s mom, Telmina, of her sickness, Yuna performed matchmaker by telling Telmina and Gentz to stay collectively so Fina and her youthful sister Shuri might have an actual household.

Whereas each are shocked at Yuna’s boldness, Gentz decides to ask Telmina to marry him on the spot, and it’s not lengthy earlier than the women are calling Gentz “Dad.”

Whereas Episode 6 arguably improved on the supply materials, what’s baffling is that Episode 1 actually dropped audiences into the center of the story with the black viper quest, which began in manga Quantity 3 Chapter 24.

Worse, this flash-forward brought on the anime to contradict itself as a result of the ending of the primary episode implied that she was taking part in a VR-MMO RPG because the last scene confirmed her utilizing a headset in mattress.

That’s problematic since Episode 2 backs up the story and explains that she’d really already been despatched to an alternate world by God, so the primary episode wasn’t actually a recreation world.

This choice additionally brought on a case of tonal dissonance because the first episode’s temper was extra severe, whereas Episode 2 and past had been way more light-hearted. It’s additionally as if the studio needed to attract in audiences by fooling them into considering the anime was extra action-oriented than it truly is.

This choice can also’t be blamed on the variations between the net novel, manga, and light-weight novels. All of these variations begin with Yuna being isekai’d after which rescuing Fina from the wolves.

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime doesn’t fairly give Yuna an opportunity to indicate supply her battle powers to their fullest. Pic credit score: 029

As soon as the story began rolling out linearly, the anime improved, particularly since Yuna’s inner monologues had been transformed into snarky feedback that she says out loud.

Concurrently, the anime’s introduction of Yuna oddly failed to elucidate the origin of The Bloody Bear mythos.

In manga Chapter 16, Yuna returns to the guild to speak with the guild grasp, and he or she retains listening to individuals name her the Bloody Bear. Ultimately, Gentz explains the rumors which can be flying round.

It appears that evidently Yuna picked up the popularity for choosing a battle after which leaving individuals bloody and knocked out. They declare she seems on the guild dragging alongside the monsters’ bloody corpses whereas carrying a bear costume, therefore the nickname The Bloody Bear.

Moreover, numerous points of her character weren’t portrayed, together with how she actually didn’t like her mother and father in the true world (ineffective slackers) and the way she was investigating this new world’s magical mechanics to determine methods to take off the bear swimsuit completely.

The anime additionally failed to say how she shortly rose in guild rank.

There have been quite a lot of particulars that had been minimize, however most of them weren’t necessary. For instance, the battle in opposition to the goblin Deborane and his guild lackeys was minimize quick, and the intervention by the guild grasp was minimize fully, however the anime made up for it by focusing the scene on comedy.

The Nushi the boar quest (manga Chapter 14-15) was condensed right down to displaying black bear Kumayaru womping the boar. The small facet tales involving Elena, the innkeeper’s daughter, had been additionally skipped because the minor character doesn’t exist within the anime.

Nevertheless, since Elena wasn’t a reoccurring character within the manga/mild novels, her absence isn’t an enormous deal.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Episode 6 might have had a short bear bathtub scene, however it skipped this comedic second from the manga. Contemplating how such jokes are staple fare in anime, it’s a shock the scene was skipped. Pic credit score: Sergei

Episode 5 coated the orphanage story arc, however it skimmed over particulars that confirmed simply how frantic Lord Cliff Foschurosebecame when he realized Yuna had come to resent him.

The characterization was additionally completely different because the anime had Yuna being embarrassed for not trusting Cliff.

Within the books, she raked him over the coals and demanded that he create a belief inner surveillance unit to make sure that such atrocities by no means occurred once more.

The noble Enz who embezzled the funds had an influential brother within the capital. Nevertheless, Cliff nonetheless executed the whole noble household for his or her misdeeds and deliberate on telling the brother they died from a house invasion.

Whereas that sounds excessive, Enz’s crimes had been worse than the anime talked about, and each his son and spouse had been in on it.

Enz would entice younger ladies to turn into servants after which sexually abuse them. When households got here in search of their lacking daughters, they had been imprisoned within the basement jail, together with different dissidents.

Cliff’s troops discovered piles of corpses of youngsters piled up of their basement from all of the murders.

For sure, that’s a bit darkish for a light-hearted anime collection that’s centered on slice-of-life antics mixed with occasional fantasy motion.

You don’t need to be hit by Yuna’s “Kumahumeha”! Pic credit score: foxhall

Not surprisingly, the pacing of the anime’s episodes was pretty fast in comparison with each the manga and the sunshine novel collection. Episode 5 tailored up by way of manga Quantity 4 Chapter 34-36, which was about three-quarters of sunshine novel Quantity 2.

Episode 6’s ending completed the e book by having the royal capital journey be introduced after the pudding scene, which occurred in manga Chapter 37.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Episode 7 tailored virtually half of Quantity 3 by skipping the journey to the royal capital and a brush with bandits, which concerned a Bear Golem sinking down into the bottom with a Terminator-style thumbs up. Episodes 8 and 9 equally skimmed previous the guild grasp and different particulars to complete the e book.

Primarily based on the pacing of the anime thus far, the finale, Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Episode 12, discovered a stopping level close to the ending of sunshine novel Quantity 4.

The excellent news is that there’s loads of supply materials for making Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2. Higher but, English solely followers who want to learn forward of the anime can soar straight to Quantity 5 as soon as it releases in March 2021.

The one unhealthy information is reserved for manga readers. The manga is at the moment adapting the center of sunshine novel Quantity 3, the royal capital story arc, which implies the manga in all probability received’t meet up with the anime till 2022.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 anime spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

Observe: The spoilers for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 assume that the story will choose up once more with mild novel Quantity 5.

The Bloody Bear has outdone herself and defeated a Kraken. Now that Yuna has overwhelmed the unhealthy guys on the town, she desires to take pleasure in some seafood.

Now she faces the issue of creating a safe commerce route between Crimonia and Mileela. As everyone knows by now, this bear has no downside considering exterior the field, so she makes use of magic to chop a tunnel between the port and town!

Apart from establishing a commerce profession, she’s additionally launching into the restaurant enterprise. The aristocrats additionally need that she escort college students, however they received’t take heed to her.

One other downside is that the world lacks sufficient Mithril, a uncommon materials used for dismantling creatures. Yuna finds herself touring underground and dealing with off in opposition to a Golem.

Yuna is invited to a celebration within the Royal Capital. Whereas Yuna doesn’t need to go to an aristocratic get together, she reluctantly agrees since she doesn’t need to damage the birthday woman’s emotions.

However when she arrives, storm clouds are gathering across the noble households, and Yuna finds herself dragged into one more incident.

Sadly, anime followers must wait till the Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 launch date to observe what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!