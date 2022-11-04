Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! release date in April 2023 revealed by trailer PV

When will Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 come out? Pic credit score: Studio EMC Squared

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 2 launch date is in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season.

The season is formally titled Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear S2 was first introduced nearly two years again in December 2020 on the finish of the ultimate episode of Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Season 1.

At this time the primary trailer PV and key visible (see under) for Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! have been launched, revealing the April 2023 premiere.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing workforce on the Kadokawa anime Youtube channel:

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! forged and employees

The next Season 1 most important forged members are confirmed to return for the sequel:

Maki Kawase (Askeladd in Vinland Saga) as Yuna

Azumi Waki (Senko in The Useful Fox Senko-san) as Fina

The primary employees of Season 1 are additionally returning:

Yuu Nobuta is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Hisashi Ishii is the sequence director. Takashi Aoshima is in control of the sequence scripts. Yuki Nakano is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Shigeo Komori is composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing workforce:

Yuna and Fina in Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! Pic credit score: studio EMT Squared

Extra about Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime relies on the sunshine novel sequence of the identical title written by Kumanano and illustrated by 029.

The novel sequence was first printed on the novel posting web site Shosetsuka ni Naro however was later acquired by Shufu to Seikatsu Sha. The novels have been printed there beneath their PASH! Books imprint since Could 2015. Nineteen volumes have been printed so far.

Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the novels for English publication in North America. Twelve English volumes have been printed so far.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear additionally acquired a manga adaptation with artwork by Sergei. The manga is serialized on-line through Shufu to Seikatsu Sha’s Comedian PASH! web site. It has been collected in eight tankobon volumes so far.

Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the manga for English publication in North America. Seven English volumes have been printed so far.

A TV anime adaptation by EMT Squared aired from October to December 2020 for 12 episodes. You may watch the anime on Crunchyroll.

For extra info on the sequence, take a look at the official Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime web site.