Kühnert: tax benefits for landlords who rent out cheaply | Free press

Under Kühnert’s proposal, landlords get tax breaks if they commit to long-term rental stability in return while offsetting inflation.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert wants to offer tax breaks to apartment owners who forgo long-term rental returns.

“With the help of a new non-profit housing plan, we want to create a model that promises long-term price retention,” said Kühnert of “Welt”. For years, due to structural maintenance alone, many owners could not afford to forego rent increases. “That is why we want to answer them clearly from a tax point of view. The deal is: landlords get tax breaks and in return commit to long-term rent stability while offsetting inflation, ”said Kühnert.

The deputy head of the SPD also fleshed out plans for a tax on profitable sales of vacant building lots. Often the value of land only increases when a municipality decides that it will be land that is expected to be built. The question is who owns the increase in value when the vacant building land is sold. According to the SPD opinion, this is the municipality that makes the increase in value possible. “Once the vacant building land is sold for a profit, a one-time tax would be considered. It is specifically aimed at speculative postponement of construction activities, ”emphasizes Kühnert.

