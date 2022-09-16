Key visual for the upcoming anime Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible. Pic credit: @kubosan_anime/Twitter

On September 14, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible (Kubo-san wa Mobu o Yurusanai) manga announced that the anime will premiere in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season!

A key visual featuring Kubo (purple hair), Shiraishi, Kubo’s older sister Akina (red hair), and their cousin Saki (blue hair), has also been released, and can be seen here:

Full-sized key visual for the upcoming anime Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible. Pic credit: @kubosan_anime/Twitter

What is the plot of Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible?

The story centers on a first-year high school student, Junta Shiraishi, who has an unusual characteristic that no one can imitate. Even if Junta is standing right next to someone they can fail to notice him due to him being so quiet and ordinary. His teachers also have the tendency to mark him as “absent” even if he’s sitting at a desk right in front of them!

Shiraishi begins to feel like he’s some kind of “mob” character from in a video game but in real life. In other words, he feels invisible. Shiraishi tries not to let this get to him and prepares to live a very boring high school life. However, as fate would have it, the girl who sits next to him in class is not only very beautiful but also the one person who appears to be able to notice his presence.

Kubo decides to tease Junta by daring him to do wild things that will make him stand out, and that would get any ordinary classmate in a lot of trouble. Later, she boldly declares that she is his “heroine” due to the fact she’s the only one that can notice him. If Nagisa Kubo is the heroine of this story, Junta is still just a mob though. But will opposites attract in this romantic comedy?

You can watch a trailer for Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible on Kadokawa Anime’s official YouTube channel here:

Trailer for Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible.

Who are the cast members?

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible cast members include:

Kana Hanazawa – Nagisa Kubo

Kengo Kawanishi – Junta Shiraishi

Miku Itou – Akina Kubo

Sora Amamiya – Saki Kubo

Who are the production team members?

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible production team members include:

Original story – Nene Yukimori

Director – Kazuomi Koga

Animation – PINE JAM

Scriptwriter – Yuuya Takahashi

Character Designer – Yoshiko Saitou

Where can I read the manga?

Since October 2019, the Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. As of November 2021, its chapters have been gathered into seven tankobon volumes.

