Kubicki: Reichstag building sufficiently protected | Free press

After the violent attack on the US Capitol, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble made sure that the Reichstag is better guarded by the police.

Berlin (AP) – Wolfgang Kubicki, vice president of the Bundestag, believes that the Reichstag building in Berlin is adequately protected. “What happened on the Capitol is impossible in the Reichstag,” said the FDP politician of the “Berliner Zeitung” (Monday).

“We have a system here that doesn’t exist in Washington. We have a locking system. All entrances to the German Bundestag are closed off with one circuit. The glass plates are made of bulletproof glass. It’s really fast. No one comes in and no one out. “

In response to the storm on the US Capitol in Washington, Berlin police increased their presence to protect the Bundestag. Parliamentary President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) explained to the members of the Bundestag in a letter received by “Bild am Sonntag”: “The Berlin State Police has already reinforced their troops in the area around the Reichstag building.”

He himself had requested a State Department report on the riots in the US and would “clarify with the federal government and the state of Berlin what conclusions can be drawn from this in order to secure the Bundestag”. A police spokesman had already announced on Thursday that the protective measures for important buildings in the capital would be “adjusted”. That concerns the Reichstag building and objects of the US.

“If the Berlin police asks for further assistance, the federal police are on hand,” a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior told the Funke media group newspapers. “The security of the Bundestag is guaranteed. Security authorities have not only been very sensitive and vigilant since the events in Washington. “

