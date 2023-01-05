KSI to fight FaZe Temperrr as Dillon Danis pulls out of January 14 clash

After a protracted and drawn-out public drama between KSI and Dillon Danis, it seems that FaZe Temperrr would be the one dealing with the YouTube big on January 14. In an interview a number of days in the past, Danis expressed that the struggle may not occur as a result of issues with the rehydration clause.

His feedback had already raised a variety of doubts, and it was confirmed at the moment that Danis can be pulling out of the struggle. Tweeting that the “present should go on” regardless of the Bellator MMA fighter’s withdrawal, KSI assured his followers that he would nonetheless be preventing on January 14.

The present should go on. I'm nonetheless preventing January 14th

KSI to struggle FaZe Temperrr after Dillon Danis backs out

Earlier at the moment, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared information from Misfits Boxing about Dillon Danis having pulled out of the struggle. The @MisfitsBoxing Twitter deal with shared KSI supervisor Mams Taylor’s opinions on the matter. Taylor revealed that Danis was apparently underprepared, had no coach, and was fighting weight. He additionally added:

“For somebody who cares about his repute as a lot as he does or what folks consider him, I did not assume this might be one thing. Regardless of many individuals saying, ‘Look, he isn’t gonna present as much as the struggle.’ They have been proper.”

Hours after reassuring followers {that a} alternative can be introduced, KSI himself shared the information concerning the new struggle between him and FaZe Temperrr with a tweet captioned:

“Sidemen vs Faze. January 14”

The rehydration clause on Twitter drama

The YouTuber and the Bellator skilled have been already having an internet beef after the latter known as the upcoming struggle’s contract “fishy” in an interview with Chael Sonnen. He even claimed that they have been attempting to “handicap” him with the rehydration clause, which apparently positioned him at an obstacle.

We each signed the identical contract to achieve 177.5 kilos with a 7.5 pound rehydration clause months in the past 3 weeks earlier than we struggle you complain concerning the rehydration clause like a moron. So we eliminate the rehydration clause. What's your excuse now?

The proclamation elicited fairly the response from ‘The Nightmare,’ who took to Twitter to specific his rage in a collection of tweets, calling out Danis for attempting to again out of the struggle. JJ additionally talked about that they’d taken out the “fishy” clause, however because it seems, the struggle wouldn’t occur both manner.

Social media reacts to FaZe Temperrr’s struggle with KSI

Most followers had fairly a constructive response when FaZe Temperrr was introduced because the alternative, with many even saying that this might be a greater struggle than what was deliberate earlier than. Listed below are some fan reactions from Twitter:

I am unable to imagine this… however prop's to you @KSI for nonetheless taking a struggle on the 14th regardless.

That is actually higher than Dillon, hell yeah

LETS FKN GOOOOO I LOVE THIS FIGHT !! big W i'll struggle randolph!!

Followers can catch the 2 duke it out as they headline the MF & DAZN: X Sequence 004 occasion on the Wembley Enviornment in London on Saturday, January 14.

