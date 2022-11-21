KSI announces his next opponent for January Misfits Boxing card

YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ “KSI” has lastly made his subsequent in-ring opponent identified to followers. The Misfits Boxing occasion in January is about to headline each KSI {and professional} MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The duo was lately concerned in a bust-up through the weigh-in occasion forward of the lately concluded Misfits Boxing sequence 003.

The combat between the 2 has been a very long time coming, in line with many followers, on account of their fixed and common skirmishes on-line. Their combat is confirmed to happen on the OVO Area at Wembley on January 14.

Asserting the combat, KSI mentioned:

“Time to close D*ldo Danis up for good and add one other infinity stone to my assortment earlier than the ultimate snap.”

The UK YouTuber sends pictures directed at Dillon Danis (Picture by way of Twitter)

KSI stepping up the problem by dealing with MMA skilled Dillon Danis

After a protracted interval of exchanging blows on-line, and extra lately in Texas, Sidemen member KSI will tackle Dillon Danis within the Misfits Sequence 004 in January. The duo was lately concerned in a scuffle after the MMA fighter flicked off JJ’s hat and hurled a cup of espresso on the latter. This led to an enormous brawl through the occasion. Dillon was later escorted out of the premises for jeopardizing the weigh-in ceremony.

Each fighters have determined to take their animosity into the ring to settle their long-lasting beef.

What’s the duo’s document?

KSI has thus far been concerned in a complete of 5 influencer boxing matches. His first match in opposition to Joe Weller, which the previous received, is taken into account to be one of many bedrocks of influencer boxing.

He has since fought Logan Paul twice and crushed UK rapper Swarmz in addition to Mexican skilled boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda, taking his document to 4-0-1.

Dillon, alternatively, has had two skilled MMA bouts in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He received on each events. Nevertheless, he hasn’t fought in over three years.

Followers react to the combat card

After JJ’s return to boxing earlier this yr, followers have had their eyes glued to the influencer. With the January Misfits card beckoning, the combat between JJ and Dillon seems to be the one all people is trying ahead to. Nevertheless, there have additionally been a couple of skeptics alongside the way in which.

Listed below are a number of the reactions:

@KSI Finish his crusty profession @KSI Finish his crusty profession



You bought this!! @KSI If anybody is aware of the best way to make a Dildo disappear… It is the Nightmare KSI!You bought this!! @KSI If anybody is aware of the best way to make a Dildo disappear… It is the Nightmare KSI! You bought this!! 💯✊

This might be the penultimate combat for JJ forward of his last encounter with fashionable social media character Jake Paul, his long-time web nemesis.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



