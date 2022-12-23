KSI and Conor McGregor beef on Twitter ahead of the former’s match against Dillon Danis

British YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ “KSI” {and professional} MMA fighter Conor McGregor took to one another’s socials to clap again at one another forward of the previous’s boxing match towards Dillon Danis, who occurs to be an in depth affiliate of the Irish athlete.

For context, Conor shared a response stating that he and Dillon are good buddies. KSI retweeted the publish by claiming that he would inflict “severe harm” on Dillon.

I'm sorry however I'm about do some severe harm to your boy

Brother you're a pleasant little nerd I don't care. He needs to be again doing mma if he's doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn't care much less about this style of boxing, I'm sorry. Have a superb one.

The MMA athlete clapped again by declaring that he did not “care” about influencer/YouTube boxing as a style. The latter’s tweet has since triggered quite a lot of scrutiny, with a number of creators sharing their responses to the assertion.

KSI and Conor McGregor take pictures at one another on Twitter, neighborhood reacts

Influencer boxing has had exponential progress over the previous two to 3 years. With the likes of Jake, Logan Paul, and KSI spearheading the style, increasingly more mainstream combative athletes are volunteering. Dillon Danis grew to become the newest addition to the checklist, forward of his struggle towards JJ subsequent month.

Nevertheless, Conor McGregor is much less impressed by influencer boxing. In response to JJ’s tweet, the Irish MMA fighter expressed his indifference in direction of it by stating:

“I couldn’t care much less about this style of boxing, I’m sorry.”

JJ responded to his statements by stating that he would garner consideration come January 14:

“Once you see what I do to Danis January 14th, then you’ll care…”

JJ was not the one creator to scrutinize Conor for his controversial take. Listed here are a few of the different responses. YouTuber Logan Paul, who’s presently contracted to the WWE, mentioned:

“Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I nonetheless did extra harm to Floyd than you”

Slim Albaher has rapidly risen up the ranks to turn into one of the crucial well-known influencer boxers. He’s but to be defeated. The YouTuber retweeted Conor’s assertion by retorting:

“I don’t assume you’ll be able to even cling on this “style” of boxing.”

Deji, previously often called ComedyShortsGamer, took to his Twitter account to share his tackle the web beef as nicely. The 26-year-old identified that he inflicted some harm to Floyd Mayweather’s eyes throughout their bout final month. For these unaware, Conor fought Floyd again in 2017, which was gained by the latter.

Deji wrote:

“I gave Floyd Mayweather a black eye, did you?”

Listed here are another reactions:

@TheNotoriousMMA Maddest factor is, KSI most likely beats McGregor in a boxing match. @TheNotoriousMMA Maddest factor is, KSI most likely beats McGregor in a boxing match.

KSI’s match towards Dillon Danis is ready to be part of Misfits Boxing 004. It would happen on the Wembley Enviornment in London on January 14, 2023.



