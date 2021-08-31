Kristen Stewart: How the American actress became Princess Diana in the film

Over the years, several actresses have played Princess Diana in films or on television. In many cases, Diana was still alive when she was portrayed in television films that told her story. In recent years there has been some resurgence of his character in fiction.

2013 Naomi Watts played the princess in “Diana”. Three years later, “The Crown” debuted on Netflix. The series, which follows the history of the British royal family, has evolved over the decades and the final season (the fourth) had Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. The role earned him an Emmy nomination. In the next season of “The Crown” it is Elizabeth Debicki who stays with the character – and the first picture of this interpretation has already been released.

However, there is another long-awaited project that focuses on this historical figure. “Spencer” is a drama by Chilean Pablo Larraín (who previously directed biographical films such as “Jackie” and “Neruda”) starring Kristen Stewart.

It opens this Friday, September 3rd, at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, the same week that marks the 24th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death – this Tuesday, August 31st. “Spencer” will be in American and British cinemas on November 5th – there is still no date for Portugal.

This is not a conventional biopic that tells Diana’s entire life through several important events. The screenplay for “Spencer”, which was written by Steven Knight (author of “Peaky Blinders”, “Locke” or “Dangerous Promises”), focuses exclusively on a three-day period.

One weekend in December 1991, Diana ponders the impending end of her marriage to Carlos. The relationship is fragile and the two have been separated for a long time. Despite rumors of betrayal and divorce, there are no conflicts this weekend: Christmas is celebrated at the Sandringham estate.

The royal family eats and drinks, there are hunts and ceremonies that go with it. Diana knows, but this year will be different – at least for you. The narrative focuses on her crumbling marriage and the deep love she has for her children William and Harry.

The film therefore focuses on its emotional perspective. Imagine what Diana could feel at such a time – even if everything is relatively fictional. According to several biographers, Diana never went to Sandringham in 1991. Nor do the movie’s producers claim that it was inspired by real events.

Why Kristen Stewart?

Shortly after the announcement of “Spencer”, Pablo Larraín explained in an interview with “Deadline” why he had chosen Kristen Stewart for the role.

“Kristen is one of the great actresses today. To do this well, you need something very important that is a puzzle. Kristen can be many things and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and strong at the same time, which is what we needed. The combination of these elements made me think of them. And the way she reacted to the script and how she approaches the character is beautiful to see. It is a force of nature, ”said Larraín.

Kristen Stewart was seven years old when Princess Diana died. The American actress says she always had a great curiosity about this personality. “I think there was an intimate, open, unbridled exchange between her and the public that was crucial for people who were used to seeing a different facet of the royal family. I didn’t grow up with it. But I always thought that this person had been stolen from us and I was always curious about them, ”he said in an interview with InStyle magazine.

In the same interview, she stated that she was “deeply affected” by the pictures of Diana’s funeral that she saw as a child. The actress also explained how she prepared to incorporate the British accent and learn more about the person she was playing.

“The accent is very intimidating because people know that voice and it’s so distinctive and special. I’ve been working on it and I have a dialect trainer. As for the research, I’ve read more than two and a half biographies and finish all the material before I even start recording, ”he said before shooting for“ Spencer ”. “It’s one of the saddest stories of all time, and I don’t want to just play Diana – I want to get to know her implicitly. It’s been a long time since I was so looking forward to a role. “

On Jimmy Kimmel’s Show, she added about the film, “It’s a very poetic and inner notion of how she could have felt that instead of adding new information.”

In fact, the film’s official poster shows well the melancholy and emotional essence that this film has – Diana is lost in her luxurious dress, of herself, in her memories and feelings, on a weekend where she somehow has to hold back.

a luxury team

In addition to director Pablo Larraín, protagonist Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Steven Knight – who spoke to several people who knew Diana to write the script – there are other big names on the “Spencer” team.

The soundtrack was composed by Radiohead musician Jonny Greenwood, who is responsible for the original music for several Paul Thomas Anderson films and productions such as “You Were Never Really Here”. As a cameraman, Pablo Larraín was looking for the acclaimed and award-winning Claire Methon, a French woman who played the same role in “Portrait of a Girl in Flames”.

Jacqueline Durran, winner of two Oscars in this category, is responsible for the cloakroom for her work in the films “Anna Karenina” and “Women”. Guy Hendrix Dyas (nominated for an Oscar for “Inception” and “Passengers”) is part of the art direction team.

The cast also includes names such as Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Amy Manson and Jack Farthing.

