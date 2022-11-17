Kristen Bell Says The Secret To A Happy Marriage Boils Down To 2 Words

As Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard method their 10-year wedding ceremony anniversary, the “Frozen” star mentioned their secret to a cheerful marriage may be summed up in simply two phrases.

“Keep weak,” Bell instructed ET in an article printed Wednesday. “You’ve gotta be weak.”

She and Shepard have discovered they “must be weak once we don’t need to be,” she mentioned.

“That’s what works for us,” she added.

The 2 are also massive proponents of remedy, and are open and trustworthy with followers about utilizing a 3rd social gathering to assist them negotiate relationship lows.

“Each couple of years, we’re like, ‘We’re being very antagonistic in the direction of one another,’ and we don’t need that,” Bell instructed Folks in 2021. “We return to remedy and determine what I’m not doing that’s finest for you and what you’re not doing that’s finest for me, and the way we are able to serve this crew aim higher.”

Shepard and Bell arrive to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017.

Although some have complained they don’t prefer it when the entertainers share uglier facets of their relationship, the “Veronica Mars” star mentioned she simply needs to be truthful.

“We simply attempt to be trustworthy about how marriage, or companionship in any kind, is tough generally,” Bell wrote in an Instagram remark responding to a detractor final 12 months. “You may’t at all times be in management, or proper, and it’s necessary to us that we lead with the honesty of your ‘excellent match’ being a fable.”

Shepard and Bell started courting in 2007 and tied the knot in October 2013.

The 2 have two kids: daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.

