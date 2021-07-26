Krischer: Greens want to strengthen federal government in disaster response | free press

Germany wants to learn from the flood disaster. A special meeting of the Home Affairs Committee is planned. Above all, the Greens want to hold the federal government accountable.

Berlin (dpa) – Before the special meeting of the Bundestag’s domestic committee on the storm disaster, the Greens group is pushing for stronger coordination of disaster relief by the federal government.

The municipal organization of disaster relief has proven itself in the past “well, if, for example, we had floods that have built up over the course of days,” said deputy Green party leader Oliver Krischer of broadcaster WDR5. With these heavy rains, however, it is now experienced that meteorologists can make early predictions. Obviously, these predictions “would not be translated in such a way that the local authorities understand them”. They certainly weren’t passed on to the people.

That is why the Greens are proposing to strengthen the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK), Krischer said. In the future, people must be warned immediately or there must be an appropriate ‘translation’ for municipal crisis teams. According to the Green politician, it is not about pushing “the goat” somewhere, but about learning from the disaster.

Members of the Interior Committee will receive information on Monday from Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) and BBK President Armin Schuster. In the afternoon (2 pm), Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and the domestic political spokeswoman for the Greens parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, will comment on the lessons learned from the flood disaster.

Continued heavy rainfall led to flooding in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia on 14 July. At least 179 people died. After the storm, there were allegations that people in the affected areas were not warned quickly enough.