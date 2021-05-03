Krill Oil Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Krill Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global krill oil market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Krill, also known as Euphausia superb, are tiny, shrimp-like crustaceans found mostly in the oceans. The oil extracted from krill is mainly present in liquid, capsules, and soft gels form. It helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintaining heart health, and improving metabolism. Krill oil is rich in astaxanthin, which improves immunity and minimizes muscle inflammation. As a result, it is extensively used in dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc.
Market Trends
The increasing geriatric population and growing incidences of gastrointestinal disorders are propelling the demand for krill oil. Additionally, rising consumer awareness towards several health benefits of krill oil further escalates the product demand. The growing consumption of gelatin capsules to ensure oil-soluble nutrient delivery with minimal gastrointestinal irritation is also driving the market. Krill oil is also utilized in infant formula as it contains eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) that enhance infant brain development. Moreover, the growing trend of pet humanization and concerns towards pet health has further increased the demand for krill oil in pet food and supplements. Furthermore, krill oil is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry due to its high content of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Also, several innovations in the oil extraction technology and growing krill fish cultivation across several geographic locations is projected to bolster the krill oil market.
Krill Oil Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
- Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS
- Coastside Bio Resources
- Ergomax B.V.
- Krill Canada Sales Corporation
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc
- Norwegian Fish Oil AS
- NutriGold Inc.
- NWC Naturals Inc.
- Nutracode LLC
- Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Rimfrost AS
- Schiff Nutrition International Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Liquid
- Softgels
- Capsules
Breakup by Application:
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
- Functional Foods and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
