Krill Fishery Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2028

The major players covered in the krill fishery market report are Superba Krill, ConnOils LLC, Orochem Technologies Inc., NutraCode LLC, Jedwards International, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, China National Fisheries (Group) Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, AKER BIOMARINE ANTARCTIC AS, Schiff Vitamins, neptunecorp, Norwegian Fish Oil AS, NutriGold, RIMFROST AS, Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd, NWC Naturals Inc., Ergomax, Daeduck FRD Inc., Enzymotec Ltd, Olympic Seafood AS among other domestic and global players

The krill fishery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 555.94 billion by 2028. The growth in awareness regarding the benefits associated with krill products among population across the globe is escalating the krill fishery market.

The increase in the prevalence of life threatening and gastrointestinal diseases and the rising awareness among people about the benefits of krill products including presence of omega 3 for humans as well as pets are the major factors driving the krill fishery market. The growing geriatric population, presence of hypertension and unhealthy lifestyle preferences of people coupled with the advancements in the krill fishery market to enhance the products benefits influence the krill fishery market. The high utilization of krill oil in infant formula owning to the presence of eicosapentaenoic corrosive (EPA) and docosahexaenoic corrosive (DHA) helping in developing the mental health of new born babies and the growth in popularity of tablets and capsules made by krill oil for sports nutrition products and skin health products accelerate the krill fishery market growth. Additionally, the extensive use of the krill in functional food and beverages, increase in demand from pet and animal feed sector and the expansion of food, rise in food expenditure, rapid urbanization and expansion of food and beverage industry positively affect the krill fishery market. Furthermore, product innovations, rising demand for pet food products and sustainability in krill harvesting extend profitable opportunities to the krill fishery market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the high production cost because of the various processes such as extraction, oil filtration, separation and refining which leads to high product cost in the market is the factor expected to obstruct the krill fishery market growth. The impact of COVID-19 in the production and distribution levels of the product is projected to challenge the krill fishery market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

By Product (Krill Oil, Krill Meal, Krill Pet Food),

Species (Euphausia Superba, Euphausia Pacificia)

The countries covered in the global krill fishery market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the krill fishery market because of the high use in the supplement and functional foods, pharmaceuticals and infant formulas, launch of new product types of dietary supplements, increase in demand for the product from functional food and beverage sector and inclination of consumers towards fitness. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the rise in demand for omega 3 products, growth in health and wellness awareness among population, increasing cultivation of krill fish, utilization of krill oil in the pharmaceutical sector, advancement in medication especially for elderly people and penetration of krill oil in the daily diet in the region.

