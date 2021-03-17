Kretschmann: «Now we have a real choice» | Free press

Stuttgart (dpa) – At the start of the exploratory talks in Baden-Württemberg, the SPD and the FDP tried to convince Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann and the green leadership of the merits of a traffic light and the expulsion of the CDU from the government.

In his own words, Kretschmann still has no inclination. “Now we have a real choice,” said the green election winner that evening in Stuttgart. Ten years ago, Kretschmann entered into a green-red coalition; in 2016 there was only an alliance with the CDU. “That’s an exciting, interesting question, also one of great responsibility, which you ultimately do.” The explorations will continue next week.

The Liberals were convinced that an alliance with traffic lights would succeed. “There were no irreconcilable differences,” said FDP party leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke after the discussion on Wednesday evening in Stuttgart. Country chief Michael Theurer confirmed that there were agreements with the SPD to make a traffic light possible. It was a very constructive conversation with the Greens, in a pleasant atmosphere.

In addition to a brief comment from Kretschmann, the Liberals were the only ones to comment on Wednesday after the three explorations, although the official agreement was not required to make public. The CDU negotiators around country chief Thomas Strobl left the architect’s house at noon after an hour and a half without comment. After the debacle in the state elections, the Union wants to continue the green-black coalition in order not to end up in opposition with the AfD. Strobl has been a confidant of Kretschmann for five years.

After the meeting with the Greens, SPD leader Andreas Stoch only reported on “great talks”. He then consulted briefly with Rülke before moving to his meeting with Kretschmann and Co. Even before the elections, Stoch and Rülke had come closer to prepare a traffic light. The two became almost equally strong in elections on Sunday. The SPD came in third with just 11 percent, the FDP rose to 10.5 percent.

The FDP group chairman said: “In terms of both the atmosphere and the issues we discussed, I do not have the impression that the traffic lights have now moved further away.” If there were differences, they tried to gauge where to meet. There was no need to point out “red lines”. A joint meeting with the Greens and the SPD has not yet been agreed – “but we wouldn’t be against that,” said the 59-year-old from Pforzheim.

Prior to the conversation, Rülke had stated that he was not worried about serving only as a green-red support wheel at a traffic light. “Of course we will only enter into a coalition as a serious partner,” said Rülke. “We want to form a government without a doubt, but in fact not at any cost.”

The three possible coalition partners were invited in the order of their performance in the state elections, each for 90 minutes. First came the Union into play, which ended well behind the eco party in the state elections on Sunday. In negotiating circles, it was said that, as expected, the CDU had been very responsive after its severe defeat. Strobl especially emphasized to the Greens that further trusting cooperation with him was possible.

Green group leader Andreas Schwarz spoke of the fact that it could ultimately be a very difficult decision – “not from the gut, but based on the facts and the content”.