Kretschmann does not rule out mandatory vaccination | free press

Stuttgart (dpa) – The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, considers mandatory vaccination to be conceivable in the further fight against the corona crisis.

“We are not planning mandatory vaccination. I cannot rule out mandatory vaccination forever,” said the green politician from the German news agency in Stuttgart. “It is possible that there will be variants that make this necessary.” It could very well be that “at some point we will only allow certain areas and activities for vaccinated people”. He mentions measles as an example: “There is also a mandatory vaccination for daycare centers because measles is highly contagious.” The pandemic will not be brought to its knees without vaccinations.

Kretschmann has long warned of a fourth wave and is rather pessimistic about fall and winter. According to him, the virus could come back just as dangerously as last fall, when the number of infections suddenly increased enormously. “We will continue to drive on sight. The virus mutations have thwarted our plans twice,” he said. “If there are variants against which the vaccine is no longer as effective, we are immediately in a different situation.” Not everything is clear.

Kretschmann therefore appealed to people to get vaccinated. «In essence, one can say: vaccination is a civic duty. There is a lot at stake. Everyone responsible should just do that.” The side effects of Covid are much worse than those of the vaccines could ever be. Little is known about the long-term consequences of a virus infection. People should radically put their concerns about vaccination aside.

The state government in the southwest has already announced further easing for fully vaccinated people in the course of September. Since every citizen can have comprehensive vaccination protection by September 15, 2021, the requirements for fully vaccinated people will then be further weakened.

Kretschmann has no sympathy for people who go on holiday in risk areas or who skip a second vaccination appointment because of a holiday trip. “We can bitterly pay for such recklessness by becoming seriously ill, infecting others, and failing to get things under control when too many people do.”

In the future, in addition to the incidence value, politicians will nevertheless use other criteria in the fight against the pandemic. “The vaccination has changed the situation,” Kretschmann said. The particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly and the previously ill are largely being vaccinated and the number of people requiring hospitalization has decreased. “There is also the option to include other criteria, such as hospitalization, vaccination coverage, R-factor. Then you come up with a kind of formula, as it were,” he said. The health ministers are tasked with developing a proposal. “The downside is: it is more difficult to understand, because until now everyone knew that incidence was the decisive factor. Everyone could understand that. Now it gets more complicated.”

The second option from the head of government’s point of view: “Of course, like Jens Spahn, you can think about setting the incidence as a value for measures that are fundamentally higher than before. However, without further classification key figures on the situation, I am skeptical.” Kretschmann also pointed out that a high incidence is always bad. “The faster the virus circulates, the more often it mutates,” he said. “Low incidences mean slower mutations.”