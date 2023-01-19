Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

Getty

Almost a 12 months into Russia’s full-scale struggle in opposition to Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten right into a weird bickering match with Ukraine’s chief over whether or not or not Vladimir Putin remains to be alive.

The squabble began when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advised an viewers at Davos that he’s not fully satisfied the Russian chief remains to be among the many residing.

“I don’t fairly perceive who to talk with and about what. I’m unsure the president of Russia, who typically seems in opposition to a inexperienced display screen, is the appropriate one. I don’t fairly perceive if he’s alive, if he’s making the selections, or who’s making the selections there,” he mentioned, based on Ukrainska Pravda.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rapidly hit again—with out really addressing the situation of the Russian chief.

“Clearly, Zelensky would favor for neither Russia nor Putin to exist. The earlier he realizes that Russia exists and can exist, the higher for such a rustic as Ukraine,” Peskov mentioned in feedback revealed by Russian media.

Putin famously canceled his year-end press convention for the primary time in 10 years in December, alongside along with his conventional deal with to the Federal Meeting. The Russian president has additionally been extensively mocked on social media for attending a variety of conferences and key occasions by way of video hyperlink from his bunker, whilst Zelensky has made journeys to among the most harmful spots on the frontline.

Whereas Putin did make a journey to St. Petersburg this week and seem publicly for a number of occasions, the Kremlin stoked additional suspicions about Putin’s well being Thursday with the announcement the Russian chief had taken a dip in icy waters to mark the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany, consistent with his yearly custom—however mentioned nobody would ever see proof he’d executed so.

“This time there aren’t any photographs or movies. We’re simply informing you that he adopted his custom,” Peskov mentioned.

