Kremlin: Putin and Macron for better relations | free press

French President Macron and Kremlin boss Putin spoke on the phone on Friday. Topics such as cybersecurity and climate protection can strengthen cooperation, according to the Kremlin.

Moscow (AP) – Russian head of state Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron are betting on better relations between Russia and Europe.

Urgent issues such as cybersecurity, the fight against global terrorism and climate protection could contribute to a “return to normal and respectful dialogue”, the Kremlin announced after today’s call. With regard to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the two heads of state have agreed to continue talks to achieve the goals of the so-called 2015 Minsk peace plan. Moscow again accused Kiev of sabotaging previous attempts.

The situation in eastern Ukraine is one of the reasons for tense Russian-European relations. For nearly seven years, parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on the Russian border have been controlled by rebels loyal to Moscow. More than 13,000 people have died since then, according to UN estimates. Talks about the implementation of the peace plan agreed in the Belarusian capital Minsk, brokered by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), have been stalled for some time.

