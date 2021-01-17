Kremlin opponent Navalny flew from Berlin | Free press

Moscow (dpa) – Five months after he was poisoned, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny began his journey home from Germany to Russia. “I am happy. I hope we all arrive together,” said Navalny on the plane on Sunday, as the internet channel Doschd showed.

The plane of the Russian company Pobeda took off from BER Airport in Berlin in the afternoon – with a delay of more than half an hour. The aircraft with flight number DP 936 was scheduled to land at Moscow Vnukovo Airport at 5:20 PM CET (7:20 PM local time).

Navalny had recovered in Germany from an attack with the neurotoxin Novitschok, which was banned as a chemical weapon. The attack took place on August 20 in the Siberian city of Tomsk. Navalny had repeatedly blamed the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the internal intelligence agency FSB. The Kremlin chief had always rejected this. Despite the risk of being killed or arrested, Navalny stated several times that his place was in Russia and that he wanted to continue his fight against the “Putin system” there.

The 44-year-old was accompanied by, among others, his wife Julia Navalnaja and his employees. They were taken to the plane under police protection. Numerous journalists were in the machine. At Berlin airport, Navalny had numerous supporters of “Udatschi!” desired – in German: “Good luck!”

Hundreds of anti-terrorist OMON police took up positions at Moscow airport. Several prisoners’ transporters were standing in front of the building, a reporter from the German news agency reported. The opposition leader had called on his supporters to pick him up at the airport. The Moscow prosecutor’s office warned of unauthorized meetings on the airport grounds and imminent consequences.

The Russian judiciary has ruined Navalny, so Kremlin chief Putin’s opponent can expect his arrest. He is said to have violated probation in previous criminal proceedings. He said on the plane, where he sat by the window in row 13, that he was not afraid of anything. ‘What should happen to me in Russia?’ He said.

Karina Moskalenko, a lawyer who has defended Navalny in the past, said arrest would be in violation of international law. “I hope they don’t arrest their own reputation,” the lawyer told the Doschd channel about the behavior of the power apparatus.

In Russia, there were arrests hours before Navalny’s departure. In St. Petersburg, the head of the Navalny staff there, Irina Fatyanova, announced that she and two other activists had been taken from the train to Moscow and detained by police for three hours without explanation. Other activists said they were being held at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg or stopped in vehicles on the street.

Many journalists complained that the airport management in Vnukowo banned access to the airport due to the corona pandemic and did not issue a work permit. There were wide barriers in the international part of the airport. Numerous activists, bloggers and journalists accompanied Navalny on the flight, reporting live time and again.

Navalny supporter Maxim Predetschensky told Doschd he bought a ticket because he supported Navalny in his fight for freedom in Russia. The flight could be a “historical event”. He admired Navalny’s courage. “He is working to ensure that Russians’ right to freedom of expression is protected.”

Navalny had repeatedly stressed that the political struggle against the “Putin system” could only continue in Russia itself – despite the risk of jail time or death. Kremlin critics have repeatedly been the victims of attacks. In 2015, former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov was shot near the Kremlin. Navalny faces several criminal proceedings in Russia that have been criticized for their political motivation.

Numerous commentators called Navalny’s decision to return to Russia courageous – and a political victory. “The fact that Navalny is not afraid of the worst possible scenario destroys the whole Kremlin game,” wrote political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya. In the autumn there will be parliamentary elections in Russia, in which the opposition politician wants to break the monopoly of the Kremlin party, United Russia.