Kremlin opponent Navalny arrested in Moscow | Free press

Moscow (dpa) – The Kremlin’s opponent, Alexej Navalny, was arrested at the airport after landing in Moscow. The 44-year-old was taken away at passport control, Telegram channel Nawalnys reported Sunday.

The Russian penal system had caused him to be wanted because he allegedly violated probation requirements in previous criminal proceedings while in Germany.

