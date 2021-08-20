Kreise: Laschet wants to focus more on team in final sprint | free press

According to the latest polls, the SPD is gaining ground over the Union. Chancellor-candidate Armin Laschet wants to adjust his strategy in the election campaign.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor-candidate Armin Laschet is looking to rely more than before on a team in the hot election campaign phase in the face of the collapse of the polls.

“We must and will show more heads and make it clear that we are a strong team,” the CDU chief said Friday, according to participants in an online meeting of the trade union faction in the Bundestag in preparation for the special session of the Bundestag. Bundestag quoted this Wednesday. Then the Bundestag will deal with flood relief and the Bundeswehr’s mission in Afghanistan.

With the themes of the Union, the prominent leaders of the Union would also become visible in a team in the coming weeks, Laschet announced in the House of Representatives faction. He said: “While the SPD has to hide its people, we can proudly show our competent heads. Both from the federal states and from the parliamentary group.” The breadth of the Union must become visible.

After the Union came out just ahead of the SPD in some investigations, Laschet is under pressure in the Union. This Saturday, the Union’s summit wants to herald the final phase of the federal elections on September 26 with a central kick-off event in Berlin. Speeches by Laschet, CSU boss Markus Söder and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) are expected.

After this information, Laschet also made it clear why, in his view, the federal election is a choice of course. In the election campaign, the differences with the SPD and the Greens should be worked out. Laschet mentioned the topics of economics, finance, homeland security and foreign policy. He said in front of the MPs: “If red-green or even red-red-green were to come, the whole stability of Germany’s foreign policy would be called into question.”