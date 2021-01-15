Kramp-Karrenbauer calls on CDU to stay together | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The CDU has started its digital federal party conference with a call for internal party unity and unity with sister party CSU.

After hanging for almost a year, she wants to clarify her open leadership question and look for a successor for the outgoing chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

“We support the new president of the CDU,” said this Friday evening in her farewell speech. At the same time, she pointed to the “deep divide” between the CDU and CSU when she took office in 2018. “The dispute brought us to the brink of failure of our community,” she said. “Nothing like that should ever happen to us again.”

Next Saturday, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, former Union leader Friedrich Merz and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen will succeed him. The outcome of the election is considered completely open, also because the behavior of the 1,001 delegates who participate and vote at home alone is difficult to predict. With the election of the CDU chief, the discussion about the right candidate for chancellor should quickly gain momentum in the Union.

Kramp-Karrenbauer warned: “Let’s stand together for a modern and open CDU, for a union that sticks together, for a CDU that is more closely linked to the local population than any other party.” The CDU has evolved, she emphasized. You have managed to resolve the dispute with the CSU and also to close “programmatic gaps”, for example in the field of climate protection. “The CDU is ready for election year 2021.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer defended her decision to give up the presidency of the CDU just two years after her election: “This step was difficult. But he was carefully considered and he was right. At the same time, Kramp-Karrenbauer said to the members: “Not always having met your expectations and my own demands, it hurts – even today.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed the hope that the party congress would make the right decision for the future. “I would like to see a team chosen that takes the fate of our proud People’s Party into its own hands and then works with all its members to find the right answers for the tasks of the future.”

The election of the new party leader is scheduled for Saturday morning. None of the three candidates is expected to obtain the necessary absolute majority in the first vote. At the next second vote, a simple majority of the valid votes cast is sufficient.

In order to make the “digital pre-selection” legally safe, it is followed by a vote by letter. The results will be announced on January 22. Laschet, Merz and Röttgen have assured that they will accept the results of the online vote. If you lose, you don’t want to vote by mail, which is legally possible. CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak says he has no evidence that anyone will run for the presidency at the party congress any time soon.

The solution to the personnel problem has been dragging on since Kramp-Karrenbauer announced his retirement in February 2020. A special party conference originally scheduled for the end of April and a party conference in December were canceled due to the pandemic in consultation with the successors.

Even before the Party Congress began, leading Christian Democrats had called for unity in the party. “After Saturday comes Sunday. Then we will all rally behind the newly elected President and support him as the newly elected President, possible candidate for Chancellor and possible future Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany – in solidarity and unconditionally, ” said CDU Vice-President Thomas Strobl. the German press agency in Stuttgart. “The battle for party leadership is then over.” In the super election year, the CDU should not be “concerned with itself any longer than absolutely necessary.”

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) told the “Rheinische Post”: “It is important that we as the CDU are closed after the elections and that we stand behind the new party chairman – regardless of which of the three applicants ultimately wins. “

However, the CDU and CSU have yet to clarify the candidate’s question for chancellor. The CSU boss and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder has regularly been at the forefront of investigations on this topic in recent months. Söder himself, however, has so far made no public ambitions for the chancellery clear.

Söder remained vague about that on Friday. When asked under what circumstances the candidate of the Chancellor of the CSU could come, he told the papers of the Funke media group (Friday): “Even in the CDU it is discussed that there is no born candidate. Who is the right one also depends on the content profile with which we want to go to the Bundestag elections. “

Recently, there were signs that the Union would not elect its candidate for chancellor until after the important state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate on March 14.

Because of the corona pandemic, only the closest circle of leaders around Kramp-Karrenbauer and Ziemiak, the three candidates and technicians, were present in the party conference studio on the Berlin exhibition grounds. Guests and journalists were not allowed to come because of the pandemic.

After the election of the new chairman, the entire CDU leadership will be re-elected online, with the exception of Secretary-General Ziemiak. In the event of a win, Laschet has announced that he will nominate his team partner, Health Minister Jens Spahn, as one of the five deputy party leaders. Merz wants to support the applications of three Junge Union candidates for federal administration.