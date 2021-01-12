Kramer: Storming the Capitol Encourages Imitators | Free press

Berlin / Erfurt (dpa) – After the storm of radical Trump supporters on the US parliament building, the president of the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Stephan Kramer, fears similar actions in this country. The relevant scene in Germany, made up of right-wing extremists, empire citizens and conspiracy theorists, now feels emboldened. From their point of view, it is not only possible to try something like this with us, but also practically necessary, he told the editorial network Germany (RND, Tuesday).

Speaking of the many casualties on the Washington Capitol, Kramer said this was “the beginning of homegrown terrorism.” This should be a warning to everyone, he said. “This is not a remote phenomenon, we are directly confronted with it. The pressure in the boiler continues to rise. “

In this regard, Kramer warned against further action, such as over the weekend when critics of Corona policy lined up for the private residence of Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU). “We have to adjust to the fact that activists are targeting politicians as their own,” he told the RND.

“It’s about intimidating decision-makers and showing that the state cannot protect its representatives. We have a wider circle of people who can be targeted, ”he said. He is also getting more and more threats personally, according to the intelligence service. “I am told by e-mail that I have to make my will.” There are many people who handle weapons. The pipe bombs seized in Washington were also used by the National Socialist Underground (NSU).

