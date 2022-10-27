Korean Twitch streamer stunned after finding Pokimane poster at a store in Seoul

Korean Twitch streamer Jeong “Yoon” was in for a shock whereas strolling down the streets of Seoul when she discovered a poster of Pokimane at an ethnic costume store.

Jeong was clearly shocked to see the Canadian streaming large’s face in a Korean store with the phrases “Extremely really helpful!” emblazoned beneath her face. Confused, she progressively approached the poster contained in the store and nonetheless could not discover coherent phrases to elucidate what she was seeing.

“Oh Twitch? Pokimane?!?” What the! Whoa, what? Yo. Oh my god, I believe perhaps…”

“Good for enterprise”: Followers react to Pokimane poster in Korean store

Imane “Pokimane” is a Twitch powerhouse and arguably one of many main faces of the purple platform. Commanding over 9.3 million followers, she is probably the most adopted feminine streamer on the streaming web site and has been a beacon for ladies aspiring to make a profession out of content material creation.

Imane’s journey to Korea this summer time was an enormous hit amongst her followers as she tried her hand at IRL streaming from Seoul with fellow creators corresponding to jakenbakeLIVE, AriaSaki, and iGumdrop. The group traveled across the the town consuming, procuring and visiting heritage websites.

Recognized for its wealthy cultural historical past, guests from international international locations are likely to immerse themselves in Korean tradition by dressing up in ethnic put on and visiting historic websites. Pokimane and fellow streamers did the identical on their final day of the journey, renting it from a store. The group additionally had a memorable interplay with one other store proprietor down the highway.

The poster in query (Picture through 저뉸쓰_/Twitch)

It seems that Jeong Yoon discovered Pokimane’s poster in that very store and noticed the poster which appeared to suggest their store for conventional put on, despite the fact that Redditors from r/LivestreamFail identified that the streamers didn’t the truth is lease it from that store. Free_perception7124 writes:

The humorous issues is that they did not even lease their outfits from this rental retailer, they used the rival one two shops down. They simply unintentionally ran into the man when strolling down the road.

Many followers famous that the shopowner’s enterprise technique was fairly “ruthless” and others thought that the plot was pretty much as good as a Korean drama the place rival storeowners use celebrities to achieve the higher hand.

One fan introduced that they’d purchase something from a store really helpful by the streamer.

One other Redditor defined that Korean eating places in Canada dangle up posters and autographs of celebrities who’ve used their institution too.

Yoon’s clip of discovering the poster has garnered fairly the eye among the many streaming circles, having crossed 70,000 views inside eight hours. The streamer produces quite a lot of content material starting from mukbangs to singing and rapping, and has a separate timeframe for English and Korean language streams.

