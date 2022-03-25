Kono Oto Tomare Season 3: Will the anime return?

For anime fans who want the most up-to-date news about Kono Oto Tomare Season 3, you’ve found the right place. Since the first season of this anime came out in April 2019, it has been a big hit with anime fans. The second season of this show came out in October of the same year.

Fans are excited to see what happens next in Amy’s anime saga, which was based on the manga of the same name. There were many rumors about the future of this anime season, such as whether or not it had been postponed or even canceled. Read on to find out more about Kono Oto Tomare season 3.

It’s the third season of Kono Oto Tomare. Is the anime going to be back?

The last season of the anime was great. It was well-received by critics and got a score of 8.42 out of 10. It is now ranked #143 on the platform, which is very good. People want to see a third season of the show. Furthermore, the production studio has all the materials needed to make the movie. So, Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 should be coming soon. The creators might make a public announcement before the end of this year.

When will Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 come out?

The Kono Oto Tomare series has become a big hit and is great because it draws the attention of anime fans. This, of course, is in line with the desire for a third season.

It should have been easy for Platinum Vision Studio (Love of Kill) to make a Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 animation right away. Because the seasons 1 and 2 shows were so close together, fans hope that season 3 will be worked on and shown as soon as possible.

As a result, as fans of this show, we have to be patient and wait for the studio to say that this anime is going to keep going. If the producers didn’t say they were going to update or end the show, there isn’t any reason to be worried that it would. Kono Oto Tomare Season 3 may still be going on.

However, for the time being, we can only pass on so many facts. It’s because the studio and mangaka haven’t said anything about Kono Oto Tomare season 3. Our hope is that this will lead to the second season of this show, which we are fans of especially. Because 2021 is coming to an end, we don’t know if the studio will keep making this animation in 2022 or the first part of 2023. If we get more information about this animation in the future, we will gladly share it with you!

Plot: The animated series Kono Oto Tomare tells the story of Takezo, who is a senior in high school, and all of his friends in the senior koto club who are about to leave school. In order to keep the koto club alive, he decides to look for people who will inherit and run it. She must have been on his mind because he was looking for someone who could play the instrument.

People say that Kudo, a well-liked student who does things in a different way, is going to get into the Koto club, which makes Takezo nervous. Members of the club come from a wide range of backgrounds, but they all want to win the national koto championship. A lot of issues come up because of this, and they’re worth looking at in this cartoon!

Cast