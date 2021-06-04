Konjac Flour Market Playing Significant Growth during 2028 Konjac Flour Market 2028 Is Expected To Witness Strong Growth Over The Forecast Period On Account Of Its Increasing Application Scope In Food & Beverages

Demand for Konjac products is also increasing on account of its prebiotic properties which help in improving intestinal functioning, integrity and immune system. Konjac powder is also used as an alternative to seafood in vegan food. Konjac flour is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period on account of its increasing application scope in food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries. Considering these diversified properties and benefits, the market potential for Konjac is likely to be significant.

The demand for konjac over the past few years has observed a significant growth and is expected to grow enormously over the forecast period as well owing to its widespread applications in various industries.

Konjac majorly used for high-fiber dietary supplements and processed food

Consumers, nowadays, have become very conscious about their health and thus, have also become very particular about the food products they consume. Konjac fibers has been used in the APAC region for several years as a traditional medicine. Konjac food products, such as Konjac flour, pasta, noodles, fruit jelly and others, offer enormous health benefits, such as diabetes management, weight loss, cholesterol control, constipation, detoxification, cough and acne. The demand for Konjac products is also increasing on account of its prebiotic properties which help in improving intestinal functioning, integrity and immune system. Other than its health benefits, konjac also exhibits thickening, stabilizing, food gelation and emulsification properties.

Konjac powder is also used as an alternative to seafood in vegan food. Konjac flour is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period on account of its increasing application scope in food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries. Considering these diversified properties and benefits, the market potential for Konjac is likely to be significant.

Global Konjac Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global konjac Market has been segmented as:

Gum

Dietary fibres

Konjac flour

Gel

Sponge

On the basis of applications, the global konjac Market has been segmented as:

Food products Noodles Pasta



Flour Fruit jelly Rice

Pharmaceuticals

Skin care products Sponge Gel Cream



On the basis of end use Industries, the global konjac market has been segmented as:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care and cosmetics

Chemical

Nutritional industry

Global Kanjoc Market: Key Players

Key players in konjac market include Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zeroodle, Miracle Noodle, NAH Foods, IHerbs , Slendier , Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co. Ltd and Henan Xin Industry Co. Ltd. And Baoji Konjac Chemical Co., Ltd., NOW Foods among others. Companies in the konjac market are heavily investing in research and development activities to enhance the functional profile of konjac.

Opportunities for Participants in the Kojac Market:

Rising health concerns have been driving the market growth of konjac products over the past few years. Konjac products have resulted in strong demand for Konjac from healthy foods, pharmaceuticals, food additives and pet feed sectors in European and American countries. The potential for the growth of the Konjac market is quite high, owing to its diverse applications, properties and several health benefits.

Konjac plant can be easily grown in various environments. At present, the Konjac plant and its products are generally grown and produced in the APAC region. However, due to the increasing demand for high fibrous, low calorie and low gluten products, there are enormous opportunities for companies worldwide to grow significantly in the Konjac Market.

