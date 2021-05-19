Kombucha Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth – Forecast to 2029- PepsiCo, The Hain Celestial Group, Reed’s Inc, Brew Dr. Organic Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha

“

In-depth study of the Kombucha Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Kombucha market.

The Kombucha Market report offers an inside and out examination of the Global Market and a few significant perspectives identified with it. It gives its perusers incredible information about current market elements, current market valuation, and past insights too. This aides scientists in the investigation of the market’s presentation up until now and anticipating the further exhibition for the guage period. Different significant market perspectives like interest and supply, income development designs portions of the overall industry, and market patterns are investigated completely while the drafting of this Kombucha report.

Major Key players covered in this report:

PepsiCo, The Hain Celestial Group, Reed’s Inc, Brew Dr. Organic Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Shen Zen Tea, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Red Bull GmbH, GT’s Living Foods, Townshend’s Group, Kosmic Kombucha

By Type Original, Flavored, Citrus, Herbs and Spices, Others,

By Distribution Channel Store-Based Retail, Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Store, Forecourt Retailers, Online Retail

The craft beer trend, which started in beer but which has by now embraced non-alcoholic beverages, has elevated the aluminum can format into the premium realm, and now Kombucha products are capable of taking advantage of this. According to the Brewers Association, there is an increase in 13.6% share in Craft Beer Market. The overall market share of the beer industry is 116 billion USD; out of this, 29.3 billion USD is the market share of craft beer.

Greenbelt Craft Beverages launched Greenbelt Craft Kombucha in four flavors: Peach Blossom White Tea, Strawberry Fields Roibos Tea, Blood Orange Yerba Mate and Hibiscus Berry Black Tea in a new format. They use only the highest quality premium teas to produce sparkling, probiotic, raw, non-genetically Modified Organism, and vegan Kombucha with no sugar added after fermentation.

The report has been set up in the wake of contemplating the various boundaries managing the Kombucha Market and the gauge time frame has been assessed from 2021-2029. The estimate period is the time span when the key elements and boundaries will assist the market with prospering essentially. The assessed worth of the market has been addressed through a CAGR rate. Furthermore, the report addresses the surmised income that can be created ludicrous period. Nonetheless, the report has additionally laid out the components that can lull the development of the Kombucha Market.

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the Kombucha Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the Kombucha Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the Kombucha Market.

Regional

Kombucha Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the Kombucha Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Kombucha are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2029.

