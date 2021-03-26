Kombucha Market is booming worldwide investigated in the latest research by 2021-2029 – PepsiCo, The Hain Celestial Group, Reed’s Inc, Brew Dr. Organic Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha

”

The report titled “Kombucha Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2029” published by Straitsresearch utilizing diverse methodologies aims to examine and put forth in-depth and accurate data regarding the global Kombucha Market. The report is segregated into different well-defined sections to provide the reader with an easy and understandable informational document. Further, each section is elaborated with all the required data to gain knowledge about the market before entering it or reinforcing their current foothold. The report is divided into: PepsiCo, The Hain Celestial Group, Reed’s Inc, Brew Dr. Organic Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Shen Zen Tea, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Red Bull GmbH, GT’s Living Foods, Townshend’s Group, Kosmic Kombucha

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Kombucha market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this Kombucha market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The craft beer trend, which started in beer but which has by now embraced non-alcoholic beverages, has elevated the aluminum can format into the premium realm, and now Kombucha products are capable of taking advantage of this. According to the Brewers Association, there is an increase in 13.6% share in Craft Beer Market. The overall market share of the beer industry is 116 billion USD; out of this, 29.3 billion USD is the market share of craft beer.

Greenbelt Craft Beverages launched Greenbelt Craft Kombucha in four flavors: Peach Blossom White Tea, Strawberry Fields Roibos Tea, Blood Orange Yerba Mate and Hibiscus Berry Black Tea in a new format. They use only the highest quality premium teas to produce sparkling, probiotic, raw, non-genetically Modified Organism, and vegan Kombucha with no sugar added after fermentation.

By Type Original, Flavored, Citrus, Herbs and Spices, Others,

By Distribution Channel Store-Based Retail, Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Store, Forecourt Retailers, Online Retail

The Kombucha report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2029. The estimated value of the Kombucha market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the Market.

