Kombucha market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.56% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Kombucha Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.56% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding consuming healthy food and beverages and leading a healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving the market growth. Due to the rapid development of the production process, the global kombucha market is expected to witness significant growth. Rapid development leading to improve and optimize fermentation by reducing the inefficiencies observed during the fermentation process. Highly developed bottling technology and automatically generated labeling techniques can further reduce production time as well as reduce the manual labor involved in the process and thus have a positive impact on market growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/kombucha-market-bwc19404/report-sample

Growth Drivers

Increased health awareness

Consumers believe health attributes in the foods they eat are important and are willing to pay more if it has health benefits. An increase in lifestyle disorders due to junk food and fast food culture has created health problems among people all over the world and this, in turn, has led to the increased dependency on wonder drugs and switching over to different health food and beverage products. These factors will lead to a rise in the demand for the global kombucha market in the forecast period.

Increasing consumptions of probiotics

Probiotics are found in both supplement form or as a component of food or beverages. Kombucha comes in the form of a beverage. Factors such as age, stress, and poor diets are responsible for digestive ailments, bloating, and reduced resistance to infections, consumption of probiotic-enhanced products (containing live microorganisms – probiotics) helps to cure these health conditions. These factors will further improve the market growth for kombucha products.

Competitive Landscape:

The major market players in the global Kombucha market are GT’S Living Foods, KeVita Inc., Health-Ade, Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Makana Beverages Inc., Nessalla Kombucha, Reed’s Inc., Mojo Beverages, Cell-Nique Corporation, Wonder Drink, Kosmic, The Humm Buchiand and Other Prominent Players.

Recent Development:

January 2020 – GT’s Living Foods, the most loved and number 1 selling Kombucha brand in the US, enters the new year in celebration of its 25th anniversary and its continued mission to share the gift of Kombucha with the world. In honor of the brand’s history and the ancient tradition of Kombucha that dates back to 221 BC, GT’s Living Foods will introduce Sacred Life, a unique limited-edition Kombucha that will only be available during GT’s Living Foods 25th anniversary year.

February 2020 – Humm launches Zero sugar kombucha, the latest sugar-free line from the Oregon-based kombucha brand which is scheduled to be introduced in selected markets and in April on Amazon. The product will go on sale at 11 oz. Single-serve cans ($2.99 SRP) and4-pack ($9.99) in four flavors: Peach Tea, Orange Blood, Lemonade Ginger, and Lemonade Raspberry.

TOC of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/kombucha-market-bwc19404/toc

Scope of the Report

By Product

Organic

Inorganic

By Type

Original

Flavored

By Application

Supermarket

Health Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Kombucha market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the global Kombucha market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Kombucha market based on the product, type, and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Kombucha market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Inquire more about this report :https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/kombucha-market-bwc19404/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: