Kojic Acid Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2021-2026

The Kojic Acid market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Kojic acid with the chemical name 5-hydroxy-2-hydroxymethyl-4-pyrone is produced by several species of fungi, especially Aspergillus oryzae, which has the Japanese common name koji. It is a by-product in the fermentation process of malting rice, for use in the manufacturing of sake, the Japanese rice wine. 13C-Labeling studies have revealed at least two pathways to kojic acid. In the usual route, dehydratase enzymes convert glucose to kojic acid. Pentoses are also viable precursors in which case dihydroxyacetone is invoked as an intermediate.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Kojic Acid Market: Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co, Sansho Seiyaku, Hubei Artec Biotechnology Co, Syder, Sichuan Huamai Technology, Chengdu Jinkai, Hubei Xiangxi Chemical, Triveni Interchem and others.

Global Kojic Acid Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Kojic Acid Market on the basis of Types are:

Normal

Ultra-high Pure

On the basis of Application , the Global Kojic Acid Market is segmented into:

Cosmetics

Food Additive

Medicine Material

Others

Regional Analysis For Kojic Acid Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Kojic Acid Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

