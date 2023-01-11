Knut reacts to Mizkif denying taking steroids

After a current health club fail clip of Mizkif went viral, Knut launched his response to the previous’s steroid allegations from final week. The OTK founder was accused of taking performance-enhancement medication in gentle of his current transformations.

Knut Spildrejorde, the favored Norwegian bodybuilder cum Twitch streamer, has beforehand reacted to the allegations made on Reddit and different social media web sites throughout December. The streamer revisited the difficulty when Mizkif himself responded on a livestream.

“It is not like he has been rising like a beast”: Knut feedback on Mizkif and steroids scenario

Mizkif has been mired in controversy for the reason that CrazySlick incident and has been on a break for the previous couple of months. Inside investigations have since reported that the streamer was not at fault.

The content material creator has been related to health club and bodybuilding for fairly a while and was a part of the hit Twitch sequence Camp Knut, together with fellow OTK members Esfand, Erobb221, and Wealthy Campbell.

He has been getting plenty of flak for the current transformation of his physique, with many accusing him of taking steroids. In a 16-minute lengthy video uploaded to YouTube at present, taken from a stream dated January 2, 2023, Knut categorically laughed away when Mizkif responded to the allegations.

The OTK co-founder denied taking steroids, explaining that Redditors claiming in any other case had been pushing a rumor. He acknowledged:

“There are rumors that I’m on steroids. There are rumors that I’m known as ‘Roidkif’ now.”

The streamer flat-out denied taking steroids:

“Folks suppose I’m on steroids. It’s a really talked about factor that I’m on roids. No I’m not on roids however there are conversations about it and there’s a Reddit publish about it.”

At across the 10-minute mark of the video, Knut reacts to the Austin streamer taking off his shirt to show that he wasn’t taking steroids. This is what the health professional needed to say:

“He seems to be manner higher than what he regarded earlier than Camp Knut. It is not unhealthy in any respect, however its not like, ‘Oh my f*king god, he has been rising like a beast!’ No, he has been dropping plenty of fats.”

Praising his work, the Norwegian conceded that Mizkif regarded good however refused to state that he had undergone a large transformation as per the allegations. The truth is, he categorically refutes an viewers member’s message about flared-up gyno (a symptom of taking steroids) by saying:

“‘Gyno would flare up.’ You suppose so? It does not appear like he has any gyno.”

Listed here are a number of the feedback below the video discussing the difficulty. Just a few followers had elaborate defenses in opposition to the allegations too:

For these unaware, the extremely fashionable Camp Knut hosted on Mizkif’s channel was an immense success because the European streamer and bodybuilder got here to Austin, Texas, for a curated well being and health session with quite a few content material creators. Listed here are the winners of the camp.

