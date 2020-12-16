Know What Statistics Show About Artificial Intelligence In BFSI Market After This Pandemic Ends | Key Players: Intel, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, Xilinx, Micron Technology, IBM, Microsoft, Google Inc, Amazon Web Services, Facebook

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a field of computer science that focuses on creating intelligent machines that can perform and perform tasks such as humans. Therefore, it has become an important part of BFSI industry technology. Artificial intelligence has become the core adaptation of every business and is expected to change the overall situation of service products. The BFSI market has entered AI-based solutions to solve many traditional banking problems, such as increased capital requirements.

Proactive customer experience by automating back-end processes with the help of AI to reduce human error is expected to drive the growth of AI in the BFSI market. In addition, financial products and smart wallets, chatbots, and robo-advisors are some of the factors driving the market growth. With the help of chatbots, machine learning and other similar technologies such as AI technology, fraud detection, risk mitigation, the back-end office working with thousands of people handling customer requests has been improved, thus contributing to market growth.

During the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the global artificial intelligence in the BFSI market is likely to grow by US$200.52 billion and promote the growth of CAGR. Emerging data, the increase in Internet penetration, the adoption of digital banking methods, and the growing demand for artificial intelligence are driving the market growth.

Intel, Nvidia, Samsung Electronics, Xilinx, Micron Technology, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Baidu, Oracle, Salesforce, SAS, SAP SE, General Electric, Cisco, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Graphcore, and other major players in the global artificial intelligence market in the BFSI market.

Artificial Intelligence In BFSI Market Report is Segmented as Following-

Market Attributes Details Offering overview in the Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Hardware, Software, and Services Solutions overview in the Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Chatbots, Fraud Detection & Prevention, Anti-Money Laundering, Customer Relationship Management, Data Analytics & Prediction, and Others Technology overview in the Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context-Aware Processing Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016 – 2019 Forecast period 2020 – 2027 Report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa



Industrial Impact of Covid-19 on Artificial Intelligence In BFSI Industry:

The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 has changed the market landscape on the global platform. Many regions are facing the greatest economic crisis due to the implementation of lockdown measures due to the spread of coronavirus infection. As the only solution to the discovery of this disease is social distancing, many countries have implemented strict regulations on crowd gathering. For these reasons, many companies only work with 30% of their employees, and therefore cannot bring maximum output.

This can affect the global economy in three main ways: directly affecting production and demand, causing supply chain and market turbulence, and financial impact on companies and financial markets.

The scope of the report extends from market scenarios to price comparisons between key players, costs, and benefits in specific market regions. Numerical data is backed up with statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, BCG matrix, SCOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented in graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures.

