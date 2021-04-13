Know More About Changing Market Dynamics of Universal Process Controllers Industry Business Strategy, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Opportunity, Size and Share (2020-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Universal Process Controllers, which studied Universal Process Controllers industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The growing market conditions in APAC have increased the demand for UPCs in both the discrete and process industries. The advancement in the process industries like chemical and petrochemical, food and beverages, and power generation have created a growing inclination and preference among the evolving Asian countries for UPCs. UPCs offer several benefits such as best control response, shorter lead time, and increase in throughput. This has encouraged companies to invest in modern technologies, integration systems, and automation technologies that are increasingly adopting UPCs. EMEA dominates the universal process controllers market throughout the forecast period. The oil and gas, power, food and beverages, and chemical and petrochemical industries are the major drivers to the UPC market in EMEA. The manufacturing of new process machines, the adoption of process automation, and the integration with control systems for the end-user applications, will also increase the demand for UPCs in this region.
Universal process controllers monitor and control different process variables, parameters, and initiate controller functions based on measurements. They receive sensor inputs, provide control functions, and output control signals.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Universal Process Controllers market include:
West Control Solutions
ABB
Burkert
ACS-Control-System
NOVUS
JUMO
COMECO Corporate
OMEGA Engineering
By application:
Oil and Gas
Chemical & Material
Food & Beverages
Power
Others
By Type:
Panel Mounted Universal Process Controllers
Field Mounted Universal Process Controllers
Others
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
